More Health:

September 17, 2019

Explosion sparks fire at Russian lab that houses deadly diseases including smallpox and Ebola

Incident does not pose biohazard risks, Russian officials say

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Infectious Disease
Smallpox_vaccine_wiki 09172019 James Gathany/CDC

A smallpox vaccination kit.

An explosion sparked a fire Monday night at one of the two facilities in the world known to house samples of the deadly smallpox virus. 

A gas cylinder exploded at the Russian State Centre for Research on Virology and Biotechnology, igniting a fire on the fifth floor, according to a statement released by the facility. The blast occurred in the sanitary inspection room, which was under repair. 

No biohazard material was being stored in the sanitary room, according to the facility. One person was injured, but the building's structure was not damaged, and the fire was extinguished. 

Researchers at the facility develop diagnostic and treatment tools for infectious diseases, including vaccines for swine flu, HIV and Ebola, according to a report by the Russian News agency Tass. 

The incident does not pose any biological threats to the population, a Russian official told Tass. 

Dr. Joseph Kam, of the Stanley Ho Centre for Emerging Infectious Diseases, told CNN.com that rules for storing highly dangerous diseases are very strict. 

The heat of a fire would destroy the viruses, but an explosion could place people in the immediate area at risk of infection, he said. Depending upon the size of the blast, that area could stretch up to a few hundred meters. 

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based in Atlanta, is the only other facility known to store smallpox samples. Smallpox, which kills about 30 percent of the people it infects, was declared eliminated in 1980.

The Russian facility, also known as Vector, is located in Koltsovo, about 1,700 miles east of Moscow.

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Infectious Disease Russia Fires CDC Explosions Ebola

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Should the Eagles have interest in trading for Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey?
091719JalenRamsey

SEPTA

SEPTA set to offer car washing service along Lansdale/Doylestown Line
Jenkintown Station SEPTA

Addiction

Potential carcinogen in menthol e-cigarettes exceeds safety levels, study finds
Vaping pulegone carcinogen cancer

Eagles

What they're saying: A pair of Eagles trade rumors and the fallout from the loss to Falcons
Wentz-Sudfeld_091619_usat

Television

Shane Gillis fired from 'SNL' days after racist comments resurface
Shane Gillis Andrew Yang

Festivals

Fall Fest at Spruce Street Harbor Park features tons of free activities
Spruce Street Harbor Park

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved