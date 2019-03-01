Early-morning snow slows down Friday commuters

The Philadelphia region is waking up to some snowfall this Friday, but officials say the heaviest may be over.

The most snow is expected to fall before 10 a.m. on Friday with a chance of rain after 11 a.m. Little or no ice accumulation is expected and we won't see more than one-to-two inches of the white stuff.

Schools across the region, including districts in New Jersey and Delaware, announced they would open with a two-hour delay Friday morning. Here is a complete list, as of 6 a.m., via 6ABC.

According to KYW, visibility and speeds on the roads were way down around 5 a.m. and traffic was stop-and-go on the Schuylkill westbound due to a crash. All lanes were blocked on I-76 East due to an accident with a tractor trailer.

We'll be updating traffic, accumulation, and conditions as the morning progresses. Check back for updates.

Here is the 7-day forecast for Philadelphia:



Thursday night: Snow, mainly after 1 a.m. Low around 29. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday: Rain, snow and freezing rain before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain. High near 41. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday night: A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday night: Rain likely before 1 a.m., then rain and sleet likely. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36.



Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.