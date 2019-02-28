More Sports:

February 28, 2019

Social media, Phillies fans who ‘melted down’ react to Bryce Harper signing

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies Social Media
Bryce Harper - USA TODAY Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper sits in the dugout prior to a spring training matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium.

On Thursday morning, a Washington Post story — about Phillies fans losing their minds because they thought Bryce Harper wasn’t going to sign with the Phillies — picked up some steam:

On Thursday afternoon, Bryce Harper signed with the Phillies.

Let’s check in on those melted-down Phillies fans:

The Phillies fans seem to be taking it well!

What do reporters and media types (and even other players) have to say about the deal?

So after all that waiting, everything worked out for Phillies fans. The team got their guy, for more than a decade and for the most money in professional sports history

The best part of it all, frankly, is that the wait is over. The Phillies open the regular season at home against the Braves on March 28.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies Social Media Philadelphia MLB Twitter Citizens Bank Park Baseball Bryce Harper

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

After months of anticipation, Phillies reach deal to sign Bryce Harper, report says
073118_Harper-Bryce_usat

Restaurants

James Beard Awards recognize Zahav, Suraya and other Philly-area restaurants among semifinalists
Suraya

Real Estate

Ocean City property values 'hardest hit' by East Coast sea level rise
Stock_Carroll - Ocean City Beach

Eagles

Report: Eagles open to trading WR Nelson Agholor
022818NelsonAgholor

Parenting

This is how much sleep parents lose after having a kid
parenting sleep unsplash

Food & Drink

Mardi Gras 2019: Where to go in Philly for parades, crawfish and hurricanes
Hurricane cocktail for Mardi Gras

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Academy House 120 Locust 18r

Academy House. For sale! South-facing 1 bedroom with amazing natural light and updates throughout. 717 SF | $275,000
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved