Social media, Phillies fans who ‘melted down’ react to Bryce Harper signing

On Thursday morning, a Washington Post story — about Phillies fans losing their minds because they thought Bryce Harper wasn’t going to sign with the Phillies — picked up some steam:

On Thursday afternoon, Bryce Harper signed with the Phillies.

Let’s check in on those melted-down Phillies fans:

The Phillies fans seem to be taking it well!



What do reporters and media types (and even other players) have to say about the deal?

So after all that waiting, everything worked out for Phillies fans. The team got their guy, for more than a decade and for the most money in professional sports history



The best part of it all, frankly, is that the wait is over. The Phillies open the regular season at home against the Braves on March 28.