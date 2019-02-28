Social media, Phillies fans who ‘melted down’ react to Bryce Harper signing

February 28, 2019
On Thursday morning, a Washington Post story — about Phillies fans losing their minds because they thought Bryce Harper wasn’t going to sign with the Phillies — picked up some steam:
"He can go to hell." "I never wanted the clown." "If I had a chance, I would spit in his face.” "It’ll be the biggest boo in Philadelphia history." Phillies fans are already melting down over Bryce Harper and it's too beautiful for words https://t.co/glU1MkGcuX— Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) February 28, 2019
On Thursday afternoon, Bryce Harper signed with the Phillies.
Let’s check in on those melted-down Phillies fans:
STUPID MONEY SZN https://t.co/m43lv3l8gH— Matt Carey (@RealMattCarey) February 28, 2019
Bryce was probably waiting to see what the new houses on 11th and McKean were going for before he made his move he saw 699 and signed— Joe C (@JoeCosta215) February 28, 2019
BROYCE HAHPA— MeIissa Stites (@StitesMelissa) February 24, 2019
i’m about to find out firsthand https://t.co/V65Fz1zFby— beard and wood chopping szn (@TheMikes_) February 28, 2019
I AM NUDE https://t.co/SAqrVykrfv— Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) February 28, 2019
Let’s Goooo!!! Worth the wait https://t.co/HHTqwdWOtf— Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) February 28, 2019
I’m nude on broad and shunk come thru— CK (@cranekicker) February 28, 2019
Hey @Bharper3407, let me know if you wanna split an apartment in the city.— Tucker Bagley (@tbagley515) February 28, 2019
Summer 2019 wave at CBP:— shamus (@shamus_clancy) February 28, 2019
☑️ Bud Light Lime tall boy
☑️ Baby blue Bryce Harper jersey completely unbuttoned
☑️ Federal Donuts chicken sandwich
☑️ hanging with your boys
OPERATOR? WE GOT HIM. pic.twitter.com/fy2uBnL7i2— joe м (@dr_pizza_MD) February 28, 2019
I just flipped a car at Cottman and Frankford. https://t.co/tl9MvJby9d— Joseph Murray (@PPDJoeMurray) February 28, 2019
The Phillies fans seem to be taking it well!
What do reporters and media types (and even other players) have to say about the deal?
Excited for Philly fans to herald Bryce's signing with the grace and humility they're famous for.— Drew Magary (@drewmagary) February 28, 2019
J.A. Happ after hearing Bryce Harper, age 26, is getting a 13-year deal: "Hm. I was trying to get somebody to sign me through until I was 39."— Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) February 28, 2019
You can make a baby tonight and invite Bryce Harper's current contract to the bar mitzvah.— Mitch Goldich (@mitchgoldich) February 28, 2019
Biggest #BryceHarper question for me. How many World Series Titles will I be alive for when his deal is up and I'm 80 years old? #Phillies #BeBold— Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) February 28, 2019
Just talked to Max Scherzer who twice had an excited grin when thinking about facing Bryce Harper in a Phillies uniform. They should square off in the sixth game of the season in Washington. Mark your calendar.— Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) February 28, 2019
Source: “No opt outs. Harper didn’t want one.”— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 28, 2019
So after all that waiting, everything worked out for Phillies fans. The team got their guy, for more than a decade and for the most money in professional sports history
The best part of it all, frankly, is that the wait is over. The Phillies open the regular season at home against the Braves on March 28.