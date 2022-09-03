Enjoy wine and craft beer garden, dance along to live music at art festival in Souderton

There is no shortage of art festivals and celebrations in Philadelphia and throughout the region this fall, recognizing flourishing talent among crafters, artisans, and performers.

On Satuday, Sept. 24, Souderton Connects will host the small Montgomery County town's 10th annual art jam from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free, family-friendly art festival features more than 30 artists from all over the east coast, along with live music, food trucks, wine tastings, and lots of craft beer.

The festival will take place at 459 Wile Ave. in Souderton, located between Souderton Community Park and Pool. Well behaved, leashed dogs are welcome, as well as people of all ages.

Exhibiting artists will be able to take part in a juried art show, which will be judged by a panel of art industry professionals. Cash prizes will be awarded for fine art, fine craft, and jewelry.

Artists include Autdemma Jewelers, Botanical Funk, Harry Boardman, Knit2Weave, Maddy Made Pottery, and Ochre Nest Art Studio. A full list of art vendors can be found here.

There's a full lineup of live musicians performing on Wile Avenue near the entrance to Souderton Pool all day long. Grab a beer or some wine and have some fun dancing along with local performers.



Check out Philly-based folk artist Sarah Heine from 10 to 11 a.m., Jack O'Leary from 11:15 a.m. until 12:15 p.m., rock and roll band Tuesday Night Special from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., and close out with Lehigh Valley-based ska and funk band the Wonton Soups from 3 to 5 p.m.



The beer garden, which will be open all day, includes craft vendors including Blueprint Taphouse, KLYR Rum, and Bishop Estate Winery. There will also be a wide selection of food trucks like Bake'n Bacon, Bonjour Creperie, Philly Funnel Cake, Shelby's Sweet Things, and Van Pelt Hot Dog Co.

Some other food-related marketplace vendors include Aunt Nancy's Peanut Brittle, Donna's Delicious Delights LLC, Honey Locust Home, Nutty Novelties, Saint Rocco's Treats, and Truly Pure & Natural.

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

10 a.m. until 5 p.m. | Free, pay-as-you-go food and drink

Souderton Community Park and Pool

459 Wile Ave., Souderton, PA 18964