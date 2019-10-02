More Sports:

October 02, 2019

Former Sixers GM Billy King takes role on WIP morning show

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Media Radio
Billy King WIP morning @bkdefend/Twitter

Former Philadelphia 76ers president and GM Billy King is now a regular part-time co-host and contributor on Angelo Cataldi and the Morning Team at SportsRadio 94WIP.

Former Philadelphia 76ers president and general manager Billy King will become a regular guest with Angelo Cataldi and the Morning Team on SportsRadio 94WIP.

King appeared on the show Tuesday morning and was introduced by Cataldi as a regular co-host and contributor.

The move comes as the Sixers enter training camp and prepare for one of the most anticipated seasons since King led the team from 1998-2007. King also spent several years as general manager of the New Jersey and later the Brooklyn Nets.

Last month, the station parted ways former Philadelphia Eagle Hollis Thomas, who had been working weekends alongside Rob Charry. Thomas also regularly appeared as a co-host on Cataldi's morning show, similar to what King will now be doing.

RELATED: Training camp notes: Sixers open camp with spirited practice

King said he is encouraged by the Sixers heading into the 2019-20 season, emphasizing the need for Ben Simmons to take jump shots even if they're not going down.

"The more he gets comfortable just taking the shot, they'll go in," King said. "Sometimes an open jump shot is the best shot because it gives the guys the opportunity to rebound the ball."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Media Radio Philadelphia Billy King Angelo Cataldi Sportsradio 94WIP

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Jets: 5 matchups to watch
100219LukeFalk

Business

Amazon 'moving ahead' with plans for a grocery store in Philadelphia
Amazon

Healthy Eating

Eating less red meat isn't necessarily healthier, controversial study finds
Red Meat Guidelines

Sixers

Training camp notes: Sixers open camp with spirited practice
111218-JoelEmbiidBenSimmons-USAToday

Food & Drink

Yuengling and Hershey create limited-edition chocolate porter
Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter beer

Halloween

Tinsel to become Halloween-themed bar this October
Nightmare Before Tinsel Halloween Themed Bar

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved