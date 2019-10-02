Former Sixers GM Billy King takes role on WIP morning show

Former Philadelphia 76ers president and general manager Billy King will become a regular guest with Angelo Cataldi and the Morning Team on SportsRadio 94WIP.

King appeared on the show Tuesday morning and was introduced by Cataldi as a regular co-host and contributor.

The move comes as the Sixers enter training camp and prepare for one of the most anticipated seasons since King led the team from 1998-2007. King also spent several years as general manager of the New Jersey and later the Brooklyn Nets.

Last month, the station parted ways former Philadelphia Eagle Hollis Thomas, who had been working weekends alongside Rob Charry. Thomas also regularly appeared as a co-host on Cataldi's morning show, similar to what King will now be doing.