More News:

April 23, 2019

Pennsylvania may designate tree of heaven 'noxious' to fight spotted lanternfly

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Pests Insects
spotted lanternfly nymph tree of heaven French & Pickering Creeks Conservation Trust/Facebook

The spotted lanternfly, seen above in its nymph stage, continues to be a problem in Pennsylvania. In an effort to eradicate the invasive species, Pennsylvania agricultural officials are considering adding another invasive species, the tree of heaven, to its list of noxious weeds. Lanternflies commonly feed on the tree of heaven.

In Pennsylvania's ongoing quest to contain the state's spotted lanternfly infestation, the Department of Agriculture may move to classify a common tree as noxious.

This Thursday, the department's Controlled Plant and Noxious Weed Committee will consider whether the Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus altissima) should be targeted to reduce numbers due to its role in the spread of the invasive pest, according to PennLive.

The tree, which is native to China, tends to spread rapidly and crowd out other plant species, forming clonal colonies along forest edges, fields and roadsides. It is particularly susceptible as a food source and mating location for the spotted lanternfly.

The insect was first seen in the United States in Berks County, Pennsylvania, back in 2014, and has since spread across the Delaware Valley and beyond. This week, Michigan officials warned residents the spotted lanternfly had made its way to to that state.

If Pennsylvania officials designate the tree of heaven a Class B noxious weed, it would allow the state to more aggressively eradicate infestations and prevent sale of the species.

Spotted lanternflies feed on a variety of plants trees, but show a strong preference for tree of heaven, grape, cherry, peach, apple, pine, sugar maple and cherry trees. When they feed, they leave visibly darkened "weeping wounds" on tree trunks, exposing sap that attracts other insects to feed. Their egg masses also leave a grey mud that covers various surfaces.

Pennsylvania has spent millions trying to contain the spread of spotted lanternflies in recent years. A collaboration between the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Penn State University has 150 researchers and experts dedicated to developing mitigation strategies in the coming years.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Pests Insects Pennsylvania Trees Agriculture Spotted lanternfly

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 2019 NFL Draft board
020217JoeDouglas

Children's Health

World's first malaria vaccine program launched in Africa
malaria vaccine program africa

Odd News

Philly parents-to-be roasted for oblivious Meal Train campaign
Meal Train homepage

Sixers

What they're saying: The Nets are extremely salty about officiating in Sixers series
042219-JarrettAllen-USAToday

Movies

Some movie theaters will stay open for four days straight to show 'Avengers: Endgame'
'Avengers: Endgame' trailer is here...and one Avenger thought missing is alive

Adult Health

Adults who skip breakfast have increased risk of cardiovascular-related death, study finds
skipping breakfast death

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved