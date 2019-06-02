More News:

Five people injured after a stampede broke out at the Roots Picnic festival

By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Five people were injured after a stampede broke out Saturday night at the Roots Picnic music festival, Philadelphia Police say.

The stampede happened around 6:40 p.m. during 21 Savage's set at the main stage at the Mann Center. According to police, someone made an utterance in the crowd that another person had a gun. 

However, rumors of what happened circulated throughout the event and on Twitter. According to a report by Billy Penn, an attendee mentioned that a fight broke out near the stage, which caused people to run away. Another rumor circulated that the cause for the stampede was a result of the stage collapsing. 

Police say that of the five injuries four were minor, while one person broke their leg. All five individuals were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The police did not find a gun at the event. 

Concertgoers mentioned their concern on Twitter after the chaos on Saturday night, many refusing to go back in after the event.


The rumor of an active shooter at the event comes only one day after 12 people were killed in a mass shooting in Virginia Beach, Va. 

Another Twitter user noted of their concern: "The type of f*****g RUN we had to do at the roots picnic. I still have f*****g anxiety. The fact that we live in a society with active shooter situations at events caused so much hysteria. I really ran for my life. I will NEVER do another festival again." 

This is the 12th year for the Roots Picnic music festival, which started in 2007. For the past 11 years, the event was held at Festival Pier at Penn's Landing, which officially closed this year. This was the first year at the Mann Center in Fairmount Park for the festival. 

No comment has been released by Roots Picnic on the event. If one is released we will update the story with their statement. 

