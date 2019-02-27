More Culture:

February 27, 2019

'A Star Is Born' to get theatrical re-release with 12 minutes of new footage

By Virginia Streva
'A Star Is Born' to get theatrical re-release with 12 minutes of new footage

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga backstage during the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

Warner Bros. announced Wednesday morning that it will re-release "A Star is Born" with an additional 12 minutes of footage, featuring new and extended performances.

The new footage will feature never-before-seen performances of Ally (Lady Gaga) performing “Is That Alright?” to Jack (Bradley Cooper) in the wedding sequence, Jack singing “Too Far Gone” in his studio, and a scene showing Jack and Ally writing a new song together called “Clover.”

It will also feature extended performances of “Black Eyes” and “Alibi.” It will also include an extended version of Gaga’s a cappella performance of “Shallow.”

This news follows the film's win Sunday night at the Oscars for best original song for "Shallow," written by Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt. The song has also won a Grammy and a Golden Globe award. 

The award-winning song was performed by Cooper and Gaga Sunday night. It's not only considered to be one of the highlights of the evening, given their raw and passionate performance, but it has also helped to perpetuate rumors that the two are secretly in love with another. 

"A Star is Born" has gross $211 million at the box office since its release in October. The extended-cut will open on March 1 to 1,150 screens across North America and will run for one week.

