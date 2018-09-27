More Culture:

September 27, 2018

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga duet in first single from 'A Star is Born'

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Movies
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga attend the "A Star Is Born" screening during the Toronto International Film Festival.

Bradley Cooper's time-honored remake of "A Star is Born" hits theaters on Oct. 5, marking his directorial debut and the first movie role for Lady Gaga.

With Oscar buzz already surrounding the film's release, the question on the minds of most Cooper fans is whether the actor can hold his own as a singer.

In a premiere Thursday morning on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 radio show, Lady Gaga introduced the single "Shallow," the same show-stopper heard in the trailer for the film.

All of the music for the film's soundtrack was recorded live by producers Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and Anthony Rossomando. The same can be said for the music seen in the movie, so Cooper's voice is the real deal.

The Jenkintown native recently held an exclusive screening at the Prince Theater in Philadelphia, where Cooper took questions from fans. Having Gaga on the project was among his greatest motivations to take the film to the next level.

"We both had something to lose," Cooper said. 

"There's something about being in the foxhole with somebody else and not just yourself. It was the first time she had ever done a film, and the first time I had written and directed a movie, so it was nice to know there was that vulnerability with both of us."

Here's the trailer for "A Star is Born."


