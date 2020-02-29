Locals react to wild stolen ambulance chase after shirtless Philly driver

February 29, 2020
Videos of an hour-long police chase involving a shirtless Philadelphia man who stole an ambulance Friday night sparked a big reaction online from locals and nation-wide.
The chase ended around 10:40 pm when the police finally stopped the ambulance and took the suspect into custody where he was first treated for his gunshot wounds. No civilians appear to have been hurt in the chase by this time. A tow truck that came within the ambulance's path belonged to police.
Viral videos of the incident then circulated online, reactions came from the Philly area and across the country.
CAUGHT IN THE AMBULANCE CHASE: We were waiting at a red light at Rhawn and the Boulevard when the stolen ambulance came right behind us— Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) February 29, 2020
@6abc pic.twitter.com/YJCONsagd7
WATCH LIVE: A stolen ambulance is still leading dozens of cop cars on a dangerous chase through Northeast Philadelphia neighborhoods after nearly an hour of driving. https://t.co/pYx37DMunI pic.twitter.com/Us7P5MVnAY— NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) February 29, 2020
The great ambulance chase 2020 pic.twitter.com/wx1olHfsKC— Happy birthday Luka 🎂 🎈☺ (@mffl13) February 29, 2020
AMBULANCE CHASE LATEST: @PhillyPolice just left the Roosevelt Inn. This is where it all started—police say a medic was called to this location at 9:20 PM. They say a man in only boxer shorts became combative & jumped in the ambulance @FOX29philly https://t.co/tK3Kgc3F6k… pic.twitter.com/UGuLlahHcX— Kelly Rule (@KellyRuleTV) February 29, 2020
I watched a police chase in Philly last night where the dude stole an ambulance. This chase went on for quite a while and the dude had some serious driving skills....getting out of several roadblocks and out running a tow truck.— 👁Mike Santorro👁 (@MikeSantorro) February 29, 2020
Never change Philadelphia.
I am sitting here watching a police chase of a stolen ambulance in Philly but he sure isn’t driving it like it was stolen! He was driving sooo slow and yet they still couldn’t stop him! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/KpALIi16VM— Kerry (@KerryLynS130) February 29, 2020
me watching TV last night as the police chase a person in a stolen ambulance near my neighborhood and helicopters fly overhead pic.twitter.com/VakZ5MJe5o— basia padlo (@savageglitter) February 29, 2020
How did my friday night go??? I watched an HOUR ambulance chase on the news and let me tell you something... it was so ENTERTAINING lmao some guy STOLE an ambulance and probably was the greatest driver ever bro— Olivia♡Saw Queen (@dancingqueenrog) February 29, 2020
