More News:

February 29, 2020

Locals react to wild stolen ambulance chase after shirtless Philly driver

The thief was shot by police and wearing only boxer shorts but continued to drive for almost two hours

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Viral Car Chases
Ambulance Chase Viral Tweets Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A 90-minute police chase after a stolen ambulance throughout Northeast Philadelphia captured viewers Friday night. The fastest the man drove was 25 miles an hour, and the total distance traveled was under 3 miles.

Videos of an hour-long police chase involving a shirtless Philadelphia man who stole an ambulance Friday night sparked a big reaction online from locals and nation-wide. 

Authorities arrived at the Roosevelt Inn in Northeast Philadelphia around 9:30 p.m. responding to a domestic disturbance that required medical attention, reported ABC News. The man involved in the disturbance became aggressive with the police, jumped in one of the medic units that arrived at the motel, and started driving.

The 40-year-old man, dressed in nothing but a pair of boxer shorts, began driving straight towards one of the cops, who opened fire on the ambulance. Four shots were fired and the thief was struck in the leg. The cop was partially hit by the vehicle. Both parties' injuries were not life-threatening, and the ambulance thief continued to drive. 

A 90-minute police chase throughout Northeast Philadelphia then ensued. CBS Philly reported that the fastest the man drove was 25 miles an hour, and the total distance traveled was under 3 miles. 

The chase ended around 10:40 pm when the police finally stopped the ambulance and took the suspect into custody where he was first treated for his gunshot wounds. No civilians appear to have been hurt in the chase by this time. A tow truck that came within the ambulance's path belonged to police. 

Viral videos of the incident then circulated online, reactions came from the Philly area and across the country. 








Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Viral Car Chases Philadelphia Theft Northeast Police Odd News Ambulance

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2020 draft: Trade up, trade back, or stay put?
022720HowieRoseman

Memorials

Sculptor seeks backing to create Kobe Bryant memorial statue in Lower Merion
Kobe Bryant Marra Statue

Addiction

Juul pitches locked e-cigarette that blocks underage users
Juul Age Lock FDA

Sixers

Richardson questions Sixers' 'heart,' Brown critical of team after loss to Cavs
16_Josh_Richardson_76ersvsCeltics_Sixers_KateFrese.jpg

Odd News

Lucy the Elephant to offer chance to book stay in Margate landmark via AirBnB
Lucy the Elephant Airbnb

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Feb. 28-March 1
Philadelphia Flower Show

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved