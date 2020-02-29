Locals react to wild stolen ambulance chase after shirtless Philly driver

Videos of an hour-long police chase involving a shirtless Philadelphia man who stole an ambulance Friday night sparked a big reaction online from locals and nation-wide.

Authorities arrived at the Roosevelt Inn in Northeast Philadelphia around 9:30 p.m. responding to a domestic disturbance that required medical attention,

The man involved in the disturbance became aggressive with the police, jumped in one of the medic units that arrived at the motel, and started driving.





The 40-year-old man, dressed in nothing but a pair of boxer shorts, began driving straight towards one of the cops, who opened fire on the ambulance. Four shots were fired and the thief was struck in the leg. The cop was partially hit by the vehicle. Both parties' injuries were not life-threatening, and the ambulance thief continued to drive.





A 90-minute police chase throughout Northeast Philadelphia then ensued. CBS Philly reported that the fastest the man drove was 25 miles an hour, and the total distance traveled was under 3 miles.





The chase ended around 10:40 pm when the police finally stopped the ambulance and took the suspect into custody where he was first treated for his gunshot wounds. No civilians appear to have been hurt in the chase by this time. A tow truck that came within the ambulance's path belonged to police. Viral videos of the incident then circulated online, reactions came from the Philly area and across the country.















