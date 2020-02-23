More Sports:

February 23, 2020

Phillies unveil modified Phillie Phanatic during first home spring training game

The changes were made in response to the ball club's ongoing legal battle with the mascot's creators

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies Phillie Phanatic
Phillie phanatic Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies unveiled a modified version of the Phillie Phanatic during their first home game of spring training on Sunday at Spectrum Field in Clearwater.

The Philadelphia Phillies are playing their first spring training home game on Sunday at Spectrum Field in Clearwater against the Pittsburgh Pirates. But what happens on the field won’t be as important as what will happen off the field; the official unveiling of the modified Phillie Phanatic for the 2020 season.

But before the Phillies take the field for their home opener, fans can get a sneak peak of the new-look Phanatic courtesy of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

But the changes aren’t as drastic as some feared that they could’ve been. It appears that the Phanatic went shopping during the offseason and got some fresh new shoes and socks. It also looks like he got a nose job done and had his snout shortened and reshaped. Not to mention, a longer blue tail and new-looking eyes are part of the modified Phanatic.

However, there is one notable change with the updated version of the Phanatic. While we don’t have a scale on our hands, it’s clear that the Phanatic lost some serious weight over the winter ahead of the new season. Now it remains to be seen how that impacts his iconic stomach and pelvic thrust.

Here’s a preview of what to expect and see during Sunday’s game.

And to get a good look at the differences between the old and new Phanatic, here’s a side-by-side of the two. From the shades of green, the dynamic between the hands and fur, and the scales underneath the arms, there are some subtle differences that die-hard fans are sure to quickly pick up on.

Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported on Friday that the Phillies made adjustments to the beloved mascot during the offseason in the wake of the ball club’s ongoing legal battle with the Phanatic’s creators, Bonnie Erickson and Wayde Harrison.

The Phillies received a notice of termination in 2018 from Harrison/Erickson Inc., the New York-based creative company that the organization hired to design the Phanatic in the mid-1970s. Harrison/Erickson claimed that they created the copyrighted character of the Phanatic and retained the right to terminate the contract if the Phillies and the company didn't reach a new agreement by June 15, 2020.

The Phillies responded last June by filing a lawsuit against Harrison/Erickson and argued that a 1984 renegotiation with the company transferred these rights "forever." The team has also pointed to its role in creating the character and personality of the Phanatic, not just the costume.

Artists are allowed by federal law to renegotiate their rights after 35 years, but the Phillies believe some minor changes to the costume will put an end to Harrison/Erickson's legal argument.

This isn’t the first time that the Phanatic has undergone changes since making his debut at Veterans Stadium in 1978. Nevertheless, the Phillies have done an outstanding job at getting fans to tune in for a meaningless baseball game in February on Sunday.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies Phillie Phanatic Philadelphia MLB Baseball

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Alshon Jeffery drama continues, ideal free agent fits for Eagles and more
125_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Alshon_Jeffery_sad_angry_KateFrese.jpg

Government

Philly expanding street sweeping program to new neighborhoods
Street sweeping philadelphia neighborhoods

Health Stories

Musician plays violin while undergoing brain surgery at King's College Hospital
Brain tumor craniotomy violinist

Eagles

Former Eagles scout Daniel Jeremiah discusses potential Philly wide receivers and corners
022220DanielJeremiah

Food & Drink

LaCroix named best brunch spot in Pennsylvania by The Daily Meal
LaCroix Rittenhouse Daily Meal

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Feb. 21-23
Mummers string bands

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved