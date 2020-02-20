Projecting 2020 stats for Phillies Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins, Aaron Nola and others

The Phillies finished 81-81 last year and a repeat performance won't cut it in 2020. With Joe Girardi and (hopeful) health on the team's side as they prepare to begin their spring training slate of games this weekend, attention is slowly starting to focus on the team's key players.

Baseball is a sport that is all about marginal improvement. If Bryce Harper, who hit .260 last season, had accumulated just 10 more hits (spread out over his 682 plate appearances in 2019), he would have hit .277. A few hits or strikeouts here or there really makes a difference over a 162 game season.

And so, we've decided to piece together various performance projections for seven key Phillies players — Harper, Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto and prospect Alec Bohm on offense, and Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler and Jake Arrieta on the mound. Are they expected to improve in 2020? How are they perceived by various mathematical analytical outlooks?

We included two fantasy baseball projections, two advanced statistical projections and baseball-reference.com's own outlooks for the purposes of having a few different perspectives:

Here's what we found:

RF Bryce Harper

Harper is projected to increase his home run total (35) in four of five projections with his RBI total (114) dipping or staying the same in all five. His slugging percentage, .510 in 2019, looks to be trending up as well.

Source Slash R RBI HR 2019 stats .260/.372/.510 98 114 35 ZiPS .258/.384/.525 99 114 36 ESPN Fantasy .269/.390/.535 101 110 37 Fantasy Pros .261/.379/.524 100 103 36 Baseball Reference .267/.380/.521 94 97 32 Streamer .259/.383/.541 102 102 41

1B Rhys Hoskins

Hoskins, as many know, went from being an on-base/home run-hitting machine to an easy out with a terrible second half last year. Every projection expects his .226 batting average to improve, as well as his home run (29) and RBI (85) totals.

