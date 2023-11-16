Luggage stolen from the Philadelphia International Airport tracked down by police

Philadelphia police are seeking to identify the owners of several pieces of luggage believe to have been stolen from Philadelphia International Airport.

Investigators found nine suitcases inside a West Philly home after searching for a bag that contained an Apple AirTag, a device that allows people to track the item containing it, 6ABC reported. Police said they have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect and have identified several people whose luggage was stolen.

The stolen luggage was discovered after cigar shop owner Mickey Pegg told 6ABC that his luggage had been stolen from the airport last month and that his AirTag showed it had been transported to several locations in West Philly and South Jersey.

The news station initially attempted to locate Pegg's luggage, tracking it to the Cherry Hill Mall and a TD Bank in Camden, where a reporter confronted a woman who denied having any luggage. The station then notified police.

Anyone who recognizes the stolen luggage or knows anything about the case can call the Philadelphia Police Department's Airport Unit at (215) 937-6927.