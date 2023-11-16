More News:

November 16, 2023

Luggage stolen from the Philadelphia International Airport tracked down by police

An Apple AirTag in one bag helped investigators locate nine suitcases inside a West Philly home

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Theft
Philly Stolen Luggage Provided Image/Philadelphia Police Department

Police found nine pieces of stolen luggage, including the two pictured above, inside a West Philly home. They are believed to have been taken from the Philadelphia International Airport.

Philadelphia police are seeking to identify the owners of several pieces of luggage believe to have been stolen from Philadelphia International Airport. 

Investigators found nine suitcases inside a West Philly home after searching for a bag that contained an Apple AirTag, a device that allows people to track the item containing it, 6ABC reported. Police said they have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect and have identified several people whose luggage was stolen.

MOREThieves steal ATM from Chubby's Steaks in Roxborough, hauling it away in a truck

The stolen luggage was discovered after cigar shop owner Mickey Pegg told 6ABC that his luggage had been stolen from the airport last month and that his AirTag showed it had been transported to several locations in West Philly and South Jersey. 

The news station initially attempted to locate Pegg's luggage, tracking it to the Cherry Hill Mall and a TD Bank in Camden, where a reporter confronted a woman who denied having any luggage. The station then notified police.

Anyone who recognizes the stolen luggage or knows anything about the case can call the Philadelphia Police Department's Airport Unit at (215) 937-6927.

