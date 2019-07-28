Straight Shooters: Breaking out of the Wrestling Bubble; AEW debuts on TNT Oct. 2

After a RAW Reunion show that was a ratings hit for WWE and the USA Network, is it just an example of a wider issue that a lot of wrestling fans live in a wrestling bubble? Some thought it was a great show, others thought it was lame. Hardcore wrestling fans seemed split on the issue.

Nick Piccone thought it was a good show, but Vaughn Johnson didn't. And that's precisely why we decided to tackle the subject this week on Episode 205 of The Straight Shooters.

Nick Piccone (@nickpiccone) and Vaughn Johnson (@VaughnMJohnson) discussed how the Wrestling Bubble exists especially with hardcore wrestling fans who are expecting way more out of a wrestling show than casual fans. As we saw with RAW Reunion, it was a show for the nostalgia, not for furthering storylines. SmackDown, on the other hand, set up SummerSlam quite nicely. So if both shows quenched lapsed fans' thirst and current fans' thirst, what's the problem?

Also, AEW announced their weekly show will start on TNT beginning on Wednesday, October 2. WWE's SmackDown Live will debut on FOX that same week on Friday, October 4.

With AEW heading to Wednesday nights, will WWE respond by moving NXT to another night, or to another network altogether? Also, Nick has some thoughts on what keeping 205 Live afloat and moving it to FS1 could mean for WWE and NXT.

You can listen to the entire episode below, or simply download it here.

