March 20, 2019

Netflix releases 'Stranger Things' season 3 trailer

And it's, like, totally awesome

By Virginia Streva
Netflix released the 'Stranger Things' season 3 trailer Source/YouTube

"Stranger Things" season 3 will be released on July 4.

Netflix has released the trailer for "Stranger Things" season 3 and just when you think this could not get more '80s, it definitely can, like, for sure. 

The trailer has it all: a totally bitchin’ mall, sweet Hawaiian shirts, smoking in restaurants, rats??, summer jobs, weird creatures with hundreds of teeth (no big deal), electricity, broken glass, scrunchies!, and a Fourth of July celebration that features the new shady mayor of Hawkins, Indiana, Mayor Kline (Cary Elwes). 

Starting the trailer off with the 1985 power ballad “Home Sweet Home” by Motley Crüe, we find Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) freaking out as he watches a trail of his toys move out of the basement and down a hall. It's really Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) who's using her powers to control the toys so the gang can surprise him. Paranoid, Dustin sprays some kind of aerosol spray in Lucas' eyes (Caleb McLaughlin) - because, obviously, who wouldn't be freaked out by toys randomly moving in the world of "Stranger Things?"

But this isn't the same group of kids we're used to seeing. No, they're teenagers now, and they're definitely living in a teenager world. (You know, an Upside Down, teenage world, that is.) As Mike says, “We’re not kids anymore. What did you think? We were just going to sit in my basement all day playing games for the rest of our lives?” 

The trailer does highlight a handful of ghoulish moments in-between the picturesque Reagan-era backdrop, but it's hard to be scared when the gang is ready to defend anything with "Baba O'Rielly" by The Who playing in the background. 

"Stranger Things" season 3 premieres July 4. Watch the trailer below. 

Virginia Streva
