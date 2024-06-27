More Culture:

June 27, 2024

What to stream this week: 'House of the Dragon,' 'The Bear' and 'Godzilla Minus One'

Here are some new additions to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Max worth watching.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Streaming Movies
House of the Dragon Theo Whitman/HBO

The second season of 'House of the Dragon' which recently kicked off on HBO and Max, has left fans shocked and awed.

The summer is a prime time for binge-watching the hottest TV shows and streaming movies you missed earlier in the year. 

There's no shortage of blockbusters on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Max. And noteworthy shows are returning for eager-to-watch fans seemingly by the day.

MORE: San Lucas Pizzeria in South Philly named among the 22 best pizza places in U.S. by the New York Times

Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, here are some of the biggest titles that landed on streaming platforms recently. The recommendations range from sci-fi and fantasy series to grounded and intense dramas.

Here's what to watch and where to view them:

Doctor Who

The venerable British science fiction show "Doctor Who" has more than a fresh coat of paint. The 51-year-old show has two new leads — Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Millie Gibson as his companion, Ruby Sunday — and has shifted into fantasy fare. Along with aliens, the Doctor's rogue gallery has expanded to goblins and supernatural beings. 

Streaming on Disney+, the new season — designated as Season 1 or 14, depending on whom you ask — wrapped at the end of June. It has a higher budget, and it shows. Its episodes trade the visual effects of BBC yore for virtual sets that makes them look more like "The Mandalorian." 

The season includes a "Black Mirror"-like episode about social media and another starring Lancaster native Jonathan Groff in a story with queer themes. Like every batch of "Doctor Who" episodes, your mileage may vary between these mostly standalone episodes, but there's always something to enjoy for long-time and new fans.

House of the Dragon

After a shocking Season 1 ending, "House of the Dragon" has returned to HBO with its familiar tropes of political machinations and extreme violence. The two opposing factions of House Targaryen are barreling toward a civil war, with high emotional stakes and plenty of fiery dragons.

Emma D'Arcy leads the cast as Rhaenyra Targaryen, the princess-declared-queen dealing with the brutal murder of her young son. The ensemble also has Matt Smith returning as the unpredictable Prince Daemon Targaryen and Olivia Cooke as Queen Alicent Hightower, who was once Rhaenyra's childhood friend.

New episodes drop every Sunday on Max. Try eating a cheesesteak as you watch, though the cast members don't entirely understand what a cheesesteak is.

The Bear

One of the most prestigious TV shows right now is FX's "The Bear," which accumulated 10 Primetime Emmy Awards for its first season. The third season follows the ragtag kitchen crew of Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and others as they work in their newly opened, high-end restaurant.

The show is streaming on Hulu – be sure to binge the kitchen crew's new adventures before your friends spoil any of them. And don't be surprised if you start yelling "Yes, chef!" in response to everything after becoming obsessed with the show.

Godzilla Minus One

The character of Godzilla historically has been an allegory for nuclear warfare, and the newest "Godzilla" movie from Japan delves deep into the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder and post-World War II conditions in Japan — all with the spectacle of a giant CGI monster shooting out atomic breath.

"Godzilla Minus One," the first Japanese film to win the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, is streaming on Netflix. It tells the harrowing and emotional tale of a former kamikaze pilot who has returned home to form a family but feels guilty for a run-in with Godzilla. 

The film received praise from audiences and prominent filmmakers like Steven Spielberg. Now, Netflix subscribers can see what the Godzilla-sized ruckus was all about.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Streaming Movies Philadelphia HBO TV Disney+ Hulu Netflix

Videos

Featured

Limited - Day Trippin in Jersey

10 great day trip destinations in New Jersey
Limited - Camden County - Freedom Festival 2023

Free, family-friendly concerts to take place this summer in Camden County parks

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Pa. State Police investigating 30-year-old homicide case after DNA breakthrough
State Police Cold Case Derek Mason

Sponsored

Nearly 1,500 WSFS associates volunteer across the region for 'We Stand for Service Day'
Limited - WSFS - Cradles to Crayons

Gun Violence

U.S. surgeon general declares gun violence a public health crisis. A specialist on child victims weighs in
062524murthygunviolence.jpg

Recreation

Jordan Spieth helps Cobbs Creek Golf Course build new putting green
Cobbs Creek Golf

Sixers

NBA mock draft roundup: Time for Sixers to make a pick at No. 16
McCain 6.26.24

Entertainment

Summer pop-up at Eakins Oval to feature mini golf, beer garden
Eakins Oval

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved