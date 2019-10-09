More News:

October 09, 2019

Stroudsburg man arrested in Utah for transporting 86 pounds of meth

Channing L. Allen, 35, also had cocaine in his wallet, and marijuana under the car's front seat

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Police Drugs
Utah meth Pennsylvania driver Anthony Souffle/SIPA USA

A Stroudsburg man was arrested in Utah on Monday after state troopers pulled him over and discovered he was transporting 86 pounds of methamphetamine.

A Stroudsburg man was arrested in Utah on Monday after state troopers pulled him over for reckless driving and discovered he was transporting 86 pounds of methamphetamine.

Channing L. Allen, 35, was driving on Interstate 15 in southwest Utah when a state trooper noted Allen's driving seemed erratic. Allen was "impeding the left lane", according to the trooper, and then switched lanes close behind a tractor-trailer when the trooper began following Allen's vehicle, according to the St. George News.

The trooper said he noticed the smell of marijuana as he approached Allen's vehicle. Allen told the trooper he'd purchased marijuana, and had a medical marijuana card. Utah voters passed a proposition legalizing medical marijuana last November.

At that point the trooper searched Allen's vehicle and found marijuana, along with what the trooper believed to be cocaine residue. The trooper later found cocaine in Allen's wallet. Allen was then placed under arrest.

When the trooper continued searching Allen's vehicle, he found a firearm in a pillowcase, and a compartment which Allen said contained methamphetamine. The trooper discovered 47 packages of methamphetamine, weighing a combined 86 pounds. Allen said he'd been paid $5,000 to transport the drugs, and the people who paid him had given him the firearm.

The St. George News reported Allen is charged with second-degree possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and third-degree unlawful possession, purchase, or transportation of a dangerous weapon. Allen is also charged with misdemeanor counts of altering a vehicle compartment for contraband, possession of a  controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

He also was issued a citation for following too closely.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Police Drugs Stroudsburg Utah Marijuana Arrests Meth Vehicles Guns Pennsylvania

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers players react to Ben Simmons' made three: 'He's 100 percent from three'
Ben Simmons max contract

Transportation

Uber's new 'Uber Pet' feature is coming to Philly in mid-October
Uber Pet philly dogs

Illness

Six common cancer myths debunked
Cancer myths debunked

Eagles

Eagles will likely be without deep threat DeSean Jackson against Vikings (and possibly longer)
DeSean-Jackson-injury_100919_usat

TV

Will Smith talks staying fearful, bungee jumping, 'Gemini Man' on 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert'
1009_Will smith colbert

Family-Friendly

Congress Hall in Cape May throwing party on the lawn with fall foods, carnival games
Congress Hall in Cape May throwing party on the lawn with carnival games

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved