West Chester student arrested after advertising alleged dorm room marijuana business

One enterprising West Chester University student seems to have taken Gov. Tom Wolf's newfound support of legalizing marijuana a little too literally.

Zachary Austin Given, 19, was arraigned Monday after campus police found flyers in his dorm room allegedly advertising his ... grassroots marijuana business.

The police officers were responding to a run-of-the-mill dorm party last week, according to the Daily Local, when they opened a closed door and found Given asleep. Officers reportedly found vape cartridges next to Given, along with flyers which included the GEICO gecko mascot and told readers, "If you need edibles or carts, hit up your neighbor Zach."

The flyers also featured Given's dorm room number and his Snapchat username, according to the Daily Local.

Given allegedly tried to throw the flyers away while the officers were in the dorm, to no avail.

When officers searched the room the next day, they found a box of THC vaping cartridges, five THC cookies, cash, marijuana, a bong and a cleaning kit, and "other drug paraphernalia," according to the Daily Local.

Given is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. He's scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 15.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.