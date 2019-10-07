Shippensburg University cancels classes amid ongoing homicide investigation involving two 'armed and dangerous' students

Shippensburg University canceled classes on Monday amid an ongoing search for two students who allegedly fatally shot one person and left another critically injured near campus Sunday night.

The university issued a statement to students, faculty and staff at 2 p.m., saying all classes and university activities would be canceled for the remainder of the day.

"Although we have not received information that they are close to campus, state police have named the persons of interest as suspects and describe them as armed and dangerous. We realize there is an increased level of anxiety," the statement read.

The suspects have been identified as Quentin Eric Furlow Jr., 20, and Clayton Steve Wilson, 20, both of Philadelphia, WGAL reported. They are both registered students at Shippensburg, the university said.

According to a statement from Shippensburg University Police Department Chief Michael Lee, neither student was in class Monday and there is no evidence they are on campus.

The shootings occurred around 8:15 p.m. Sunday on the 800 block of High Street, which is part of a a residential area surrounding the university. Shakur Myers, 21, of Philadelphia, was fatally shot and Samir Rodney 21, of Philadelphia, was critically wounded, police said. Neither victim was a student at Shippensburg.

"We are deeply saddened by the events that took place in our community last night. Our thoughts are with those impacted by this tragedy. The Pennsylvania State Police and Shippensburg Township have the full support of Shippensburg University as the investigation continues,” Shippensburg President Laurie Carter said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.