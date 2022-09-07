Farms in Pennsylvania and New Jersey where you can still pick sunflowers this month

Summer is slowly changing to fall, and in this period of transition comes the perfect time to see the bright yellow petals of the sunflower.

Sunflowers in the area are usually planted between April and June, and with maturation period between 80 to 95 days, late summer and early fall are the ideal time to schedule a visit to check out these the heliotropic blossoms.

Here are four farms in the region where sunflowers are on full display this month, for those looking for a fun day trip full of Instagramable opportunities. Click the name of a farm to get more information about dates and hours of operation. Most sunflowers will be gone by early October, so now's the time to plan a visit to one of the many fields in the area.

660 Oak Grove Rd, Swedesboro, Gloucester County

Dalton Farms hosts its fourth Sunflowers Festival, now through Oct. 2, when visitors can pick their own sunflowers. There is also live music, food and wine events held on the weekends. Admission costs $12, and guests pay $2 per flower or $10 for 10 flowers.

5500 N. Easton Road, Doylestown, Bucks County

At Hellerick's Family Farm, many sunflower varieties and colors are available, and they are expected to bloom into October. Admission costs $14.99 per person, free for children 2 and younger, and the price includes entry to the sunflower fields.

133 Church Rd, Medford, Burlington County

Beginning mid-September, Johnson's Corner Farm's popular sunflower maze opens to visitors, featuring a wagon ride, photo opportunities, and flower picking. There will also be fall harvest festivals each weekend with live music and food.

137 W. Knowlton Rd, Media, Delaware County

At Linvilla Orchards, guests can pick their own sunflowers, paying $9 for 5 flowers. The farm has 8 different varieties of sunflower and more than 5,000 plants, total.