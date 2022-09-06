Cyclists of all ages can enjoy a 20 mile, car-free bike ride through Philadelphia this fall

Cyclists will have the opportunity to enjoy scenic fall foliage and historic sites throughout Philadelphia next month during a new event that clears the streets of cars.

The inaugural Philly Bike Ride will cruise through the city on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The non-competitive event is open to riders 3 years old and up, of all abilities.

Roads will be closed to vehicles during the ride, as bicyclists journey through Philly neighborhoods like Center City and Manayunk, taking in the views of Independence Hall, Penns Landing and Kelly Drive.

Participants can choose from a 6-mile or 20-mile course. Both courses have start and finish lines by the Philadelphia Museum of Art, in the shadow of the iconic Rocky Steps.

Following the trek, cyclists can celebrate at a post-ride festival, free and open to the public. The celebration will include live music, entertainment, food trucks and activities for the whole family.

Through a partnership between American Bike Ride and the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, a portion of proceeds from the event will benefit the Bicycle Coalition Youth Cycling Program, which supports Philadelphians ages 12 through 18 in building leadership and independence through the sport of cycling.

Registration for the inaugural Philly Bike Ride starts at $35, with add-ons available. Riders under 7 years old can join for free, and youth riders pay half-price on standard admission.

This new cycling event joins multiple others in the city, such as the attention-grabbing, body positivity-promoting Philly Naked Bike Ride which took place on Aug. 27.



Saturday, Oct. 157:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.Philadelphia Museum of Art (starting line)2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130