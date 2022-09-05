More Events:

September 05, 2022

Museum of the American Revolution to celebrate Constitution Day with family-friendly activities

'State Constitution Palooza Weekend' will take place Sept. 17 to Sept. 18 and will feature trivia, ceremonies and pocket-sized constitutions for all visitors

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Museums
Museum of the American Revolution State Constitution Palooza september Courtesy of/Museum of the American Revolution

The Museum of the American Revolution will host a family-friendly "State Constitution Palooza" the weekend of Constitution Day, Saturday, Sept. 17, through Sunday, Sept. 18. The trivia games, crafts and pop-up talks strive to teach visitors about state constitutions -- why they vary, how they were adopted and how they continue to affect our lives.

The Museum of the American Revolution will commemorate the federal constitution's 235th anniversary with a weekend full of events for the whole family.

"State Constitution Palooza" is celebrated the weekend of Constitution Day, Saturday, Sept. 17, through Sunday, Sept. 18. The trivia games, crafts and pop-up talks strive to teach visitors about state constitutions -- why they vary, how they were adopted and how they continue to affect our lives.

MORE: Celebrate Celtic heritage in Wildwood during the East Coast's largest Irish festival

Along with being Constitution Day, Sept. 17 also marks Citizenship Day. In celebration of this, the weekend festivities kick off early on Thursday, Sept. 15, with a Naturalization Ceremony at 10 a.m. Dozens of new American citizens from around the world will be welcomed during a public ceremony hosted by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services in the museum's Liberty Hall.

Other weekend highlights of State Constitution Palooza include:

A Revolutionary Philadelphia Walking Tour -- On Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m., a museum educator will lead guests in exploration of the streets of "Revolutionary Philadelphia," stopping outside iconic historic sites where congressmen and commoners debated ideas that shaped federal and state constitutions. Stops include Carpenters' Hall, City Tavern and Independence Hall. The one-hour tour is free for members and $28 for non-members.

Civics on Tap -- On Saturday, Sept. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the museum's Cross Keys Cafe, guests can learn about state constitutions while enjoying beer and other refreshments from the cafe. Following the lesson will be three rounds of team State Constitution Quizzo. Civics on Tap is a monthly hands-on democracy lesson hosted by the museum.

Museum goers can also enjoy special constitution-themed pop-up talks, activity stations, chocolate bars, prizes and a selfie station during the festival. Each visitor on Saturday and Sunday will leave with their very own free, pocket-sized constitution.

Aside from the walking tour, most of the special activities, which take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, are included with museum admission.

State Constitution Palooza

Saturday, Sept. 17, through Sunday, Sept. 18
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | free with admission
Museum of the American Revolution
101 South Third Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Museums Philadelphia Trivia Museum of the American Revolution Constitution

Videos

Featured

Limited - Craig Ferguson - Live Casino

Craig Ferguson’s 'The Fancy Rascal Tour' heads to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Ava 100

Ava Gardner Festival to host concert at The Clayton Center

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Pennsylvania must return weapons to parents of Eric Frein, man convicted in deadly trooper ambush
Eric Frein Pennsylvania Troopers

Sponsored

Craig Ferguson’s 'The Fancy Rascal Tour' heads to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Craig Ferguson - Live Casino

Adult Health

Common steroid treatments for asthma, allergies may cause cognitive decline, study finds
Glucocorticoids Brain Decline

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: What's the worst season opener ever?
Chip-Kelly-Eagles

Food & Drink

Bagels & Co. to open six new locations in Philadelphia by early 2023
Bagels and Co expansion Philadelphia

Food & Drink

Celebrate Negroni Week with cocktail specials at these Philadelphia bars and restaurants
Negroni Week Philadelphia Rex at The Royal

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved