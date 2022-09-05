Museum of the American Revolution to celebrate Constitution Day with family-friendly activities

The Museum of the American Revolution will commemorate the federal constitution's 235th anniversary with a weekend full of events for the whole family.

"State Constitution Palooza" is celebrated the weekend of Constitution Day, Saturday, Sept. 17, through Sunday, Sept. 18. The trivia games, crafts and pop-up talks strive to teach visitors about state constitutions -- why they vary, how they were adopted and how they continue to affect our lives.

Along with being Constitution Day, Sept. 17 also marks Citizenship Day. In celebration of this, the weekend festivities kick off early on Thursday, Sept. 15, with a Naturalization Ceremony at 10 a.m. Dozens of new American citizens from around the world will be welcomed during a public ceremony hosted by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services in the museum's Liberty Hall.

Other weekend highlights of State Constitution Palooza include:

A Revolutionary Philadelphia Walking Tour -- On Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m., a museum educator will lead guests in exploration of the streets of "Revolutionary Philadelphia," stopping outside iconic historic sites where congressmen and commoners debated ideas that shaped federal and state constitutions. Stops include Carpenters' Hall, City Tavern and Independence Hall. The one-hour tour is free for members and $28 for non-members.

Civics on Tap -- On Saturday, Sept. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the museum's Cross Keys Cafe, guests can learn about state constitutions while enjoying beer and other refreshments from the cafe. Following the lesson will be three rounds of team State Constitution Quizzo. Civics on Tap is a monthly hands-on democracy lesson hosted by the museum.

Museum goers can also enjoy special constitution-themed pop-up talks, activity stations, chocolate bars, prizes and a selfie station during the festival. Each visitor on Saturday and Sunday will leave with their very own free, pocket-sized constitution.

Aside from the walking tour, most of the special activities, which take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, are included with museum admission.



Saturday, Sept. 17, through Sunday, Sept. 18

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | free with admission

Museum of the American Revolution

101 South Third Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106