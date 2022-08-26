More Events:

August 26, 2022

Philly Naked Bike Ride returns this weekend to promote body positivity, cycling

The official afterparty for the 12.3 mile trek will happen at the Fillmore at 7 p.m. – clothing optional

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Cycling
Naked Bike Ride 2022 Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The Philly Naked Bike Ride returns on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. The 12.3 mile trek will start at Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park and will end at the Fillmore.

Philadelphians should be prepared to see a throng of cyclists making their way through the city wearing nothing more than body paint, helmets and maybe some undergarments this weekend.

The 12th annual Philly Naked Bike Ride will return on Saturday at 5 p.m., which is when drivers should expect some traffic to begin. The route will be 12.3 miles long this year and will start at Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park.

MORE CULTURE: Jose Garces to open new restaurant at the Cira Centre with cafe, wine shop

Participants can begin gathering at the starting location at 2 p.m. to help each other put on body paint.

When the ride starts, it will take cyclists down 19th street and Broad Street, then up Passyunk Avenue, Ninth Street, Seventh Street, 13th Street and Third Street. The course will end at the Fillmore. 

The venue is also hosting the official afterparty, which begins at 7 p.m. The event – which is clothing optional – features food, drinks and live music from DJ Merloh and DJ Ahzi. Tickets are still available online for $15, or $20 at the door.

The ride began in 2009 as a way to promote body positivity and cycling as a form of transportation and fuel reduction. That’s why organizers use the “#lessgasmoreass” hashtag.

They’ve created a strict code of conduct meant to keep all participants safe. Sexual harassment of any sort is not tolerated and photographers must get the explicit consent of anyone they take a picture of.

Although the event had to be canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it returned last year with a mandatory mask policy.

The route began at the Glendinning Rock Garden, wound through Fairmount Park and Center City and ended at Matthias Baldwin Park.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Cycling Philadelphia Environment Gas Bicycles Transportation Cycling Body Shaming

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philly Shipyard

Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program
iStock-1277116419.jpg

Prostate cancer program at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center offers the most advanced, personalized care from screening to treatment

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Road closures to begin on Washington Avenue as long-awaited construction project gets underway
Washington Avenue Construction

Sponsored

Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program
Limited - Philly Shipyard

Illness

Paxlovid provides no benefits to younger adults with COVID-19, study finds
Paxlovid Efficacy COVID-19

Eagles

Report: Cowboys to lose LT Tyron Smith likely for 'multiple months'
082522TyronSmith2

Celebrities

From Hawkins to University City: 'Stranger Things' star spotted moving into Penn
Noah Schnapp Penn

Family-Friendly

Watch a glassblowing demonstration and shop for art during Chestnut Hill's fall festival
Chestnut Hill Fall Festival

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved