Philly Naked Bike Ride called off this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic

There will be no Philly Naked Bike Ride this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 12th annual event was scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 29. But the 10-mile ride across the city was cancelled as the public health crisis has yet to wane, organizers wrote on the event’s website.

“We hope that you’re healthy, and well. 2020 has been an interesting year so far, and we were hoping that we’d be farther along in the reopening process to make it feasible to hold this year’s event,” event organizers wrote.

“After much debate, we feel that cancelling this year’s event is the most responsible thing to do.”

The annual free event was moved from September to August for the first time in 2019 to take advantage of the warmer summer weather.

Thousands of cyclists that wear little-to-no clothing, glitter, costumes, and professional body paint turn out every year to advocate for cycling, safe streets, conscious consumption of fuel, and body positivity. There are also pre- and post-ride festivities along the route.

“We hope to see you next year, hopefully under better and healthier circumstances,” event organizers wrote. “Keep up your (socially distant) riding and be safe.”

The announcement comes as Philly has canceled all large events on public property over the next six months due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The purpose of the ban is to prevent additional surges in COVID-19 infections.

The city's Office of Special Events will not accept, review or approve submissions for permits to produce festivals, parades, concerts, carnivals, fairs and flea markets held in public spaces. There is also no timeline in place to lift the moratorium, which is in effect through February 2021.

Not included in the city's policy are private outdoor events with fewer than 50 guests, recreational sports with fewer than 25 participants, and events on private property, such as performance venues. Demonstrations and other First Amendment-protected activities also are not covered by the moratorium.