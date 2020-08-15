Fudena serving fast-casual West African food at Philly pop-up

Another pandemic-safe food option has arrived in Philadelphia for those wishing to eat out without going out.

New West African option Fudena just launched a new food pop-up by subleasing a restaurant kitchen in South Philly. For now, their food is being offered for delivery and pick-up.

The pop-up is part of a long-term plan for Fudena to open a physical storefront in Philly, and eventually become the "first chain of fast-casual West African restaurants."

Fudena was founded by first-generation Ghanaian American Ruth Nakaar. Her venture grew out of a desire to more easily access the cooking of her parents' native country of Ghana.

Nakaar recently told Philly Mag that Fudena aims to be as easy to access as popular fast-casual chains like Cava, Sweetgreen, and &Pizza have. The food wouldn't be as traditional as full-service West African restaurants, but easier to grab for a quick meal.

"Fudena Bowls" are the current focus of the pop-up menu that is available for order. Patrons can build a combination of filling such as chicken or curry goat, veggies such as kale or sweet potatoes, rice such as Jollof rice or Waakye, and tomato stew in varying levels of spiciness.

All bowls are being offered for a starting price of $10. Sides such as plantain donuts made by crushing the fruit into a paste with other ingredients are offered for $5.

The menu includes vegetarian options. Pickup and delivery are typically available from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Check out Fudena's website or Instagram for more information and updates.