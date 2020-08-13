More Culture:

August 13, 2020

Burgeoning Farmer Jawn CSA expands operations to Montgomery County

Fall sign-ups begin in late September

By Allie Miller
Farmer Jawn, a community-supported agriculture business, has expanded from Philadelphia to Elkins Park, Montgomery County. Its location, at 770 Jenkintown Road, is pictured above.

Community-sourced agriculture businesses can benefit farmers and local residents by delivering fresh produce directly to shoppers, making them an increasingly popular option within the shop local movement. 

Philadelphia area residents looking to join a CSA have a relatively new option in Farmer Jawn.

The popular CSA began last year in the backyard garden of 32-year-old Germantown resident Christa Barfield before expanding to its new location in nearby Elkins Park, Montgomery County.

The CSA is Barfield's second farming-supported venture. She also runs runs the Viva Leaf Tea Co., an at-home tea growing business.

A real estate developer contacted Barfield in March after reading about her tea company, encouraging her to expand her CSA operation to Elkins Park, where several greenhouses were available, The Inquirer reported.

Now, Farmer Jawn's includes spans two large greenhouses and a storefront at 70 Jenkintown Road, where 50 families pick up fresh fruits and vegetables every week.

The first CSA pick-up took place July 17. Within weeks of expanding, Farmer Jawn's summer CSA memberships had sold out.  

Farmer Jawn will begin sign-ups for its fall CSA in late September. Sign-ups may be found here. Updates to the program may be found on its Instagram or Facebook pages.

Farmer Jawn recently had a produce pop-up at Attic Brewing in Germantown, where Barfield brought an array of fruits and vegetables. 

Farmer Jawn has collaborated with LA Prepped, a Philly-based business offering meal prep, catering and private chef services. One of the chefs has been cooking meals for Farmer Jawn's CSA pick-up days. 

The CSA also has announced it is filing a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program application with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture to ensure Farmer Jawn's produce can be purchased by low-income residents.

