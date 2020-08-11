Amberella and Gritty cover Philly with Flyers-themed street art

Next time you go for a walk through Philly, be on the lookout for new artwork by Philadelphia street artist Amberella.

She teamed up with Gritty to cover the city with more of her iconic heart art. Each new piece is accompanied by the Flyers logo and includes phrases like "Philly's Got Grit" and "Anytime. Anywhere."

If you scroll through the Instagram post, you'll see some of Gritty's best dance moves. He seems pretty excited about the collaboration, even letting out a squeak.

With the Stanley Cup Playoffs underway, the city is showing some love to the Flyers. Fans can find the hearts throughout the city. Below are all the locations, broken down by neighborhood.

Center City

• South Street and American Street (between 2nd and 3rd)

• 13th and Walnut streets

• 18th and Walnut streets

• 17th and Walnut streets

• 13th and Chestnut streets

• Broad and Pine streets

• Broad and Race streets

Northern Liberties

• Girard Avenue and Orianna Street

• Between 2nd & 3rd on Spring Garden Street

• Union Transfer

• Broad and Spring Garden streets

South Philly

• 4th and Catherine streets

• 9th and Washington streets (Italian Market)

• 9th and Carpenter streets

• Triangle Tavern

• Broad and Lombard streets

North Philadelphia

• On Oxford Street between Germantown Avenue and Lawrence Street

• On Spring Garden Street at 15th Street

• Broad and Wallace streets

University City