More Culture:

August 12, 2020

Drexel's 'Civil Dialog' installation will hold social media conversation on side of West Philly building

Nesbitt Hall on Market Street will display a spirited conversation about current events

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Social Media Installations
Civil Dialog Drexel Source/Drexel University

Civil Dialog, an installation led by students and faculty at Drexel University, will use the side of Nesbitt Hall on Market Street told a conversation about topics of the day. The project will run nightly from 9-10:30 p.m. from Aug. 12-15.

West Philadelphia residents may notice a social media feed scrolling down the side of 7-story building over the next few nights.

Not to be alarmed — it's an installation led by Drexel University professor Frank Lee.

The project, Civil Dialog, is intended to foster communication about current events and social issues, using the facade of a building as the point of conversation.

"Our hope is that this project will create a lasting, productive and informative dialogue between groups who may not have otherwise had the opportunity to communicate openly to one another," Lee told Drexel Now. "We want this to be a space where residents and viewers can develop empathetic views and become co-creators of public space – both virtual and on Drexel's campus."

Lee is well-known for utilizing the city's architecture for social experiments. In the past, he's turned the LED lights of the 29-story Cira Centre into a giant arcade game, even inviting middle-school students to use the building for games they created themselves.

Civil Dialog will run from Aug. 12-15 at Nesbitt Hall, located at 3215 Market Street. The dialogues will take place nightly from 9-10:30 p.m.

The comment thread, open to anyone who wants to join online, will be managed on the @Civil_Dialog Twitter account and will be streamed live on Twitch and Twitter Periscope.

Topics of conversation will be selected by students at Drexel's Pennoni Honors College and led by Dean Paula Marantz Cohen. Possible topics include sexism in politics, criminal justice reform, environmental justice, gentrification and systemic racism.

"This project reflects Frank Lee's usual originality and creativity. He is always trying to find new ways to link his digital media skills with civic space and engagement." Cohen said. "We in the Pennoni Honors College are glad to promote this and encourage our students to take part."

The rules are pretty straightforward: (1) Aim for PG language, (2) Avoid insulting and hateful speech, (3) Do not promote violence and (4) Text replies only, no pictures or videos.

"We really want this to be a chance for people to express thoughts and feelings that have been weighing on them during the pandemic," Lee said.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Social Media Installations West Philadelphia Drexel University University City Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Eytan Shander: Only Josh Harris can save the Sixers — by selling the team to people who care
Josh-Harris_030620_usat

Education

Penn shifts to virtual classes for fall semester, slashes tuition
penn students online school

Healthy Eating

Whole grain product labels causing frequent confusion among consumers
Whole grain labels

Opinion

Kevin Cooney: Phillies organizational mistakes clouding any hope for success this season
Phillies-Jean-Segura-error_081220_USAT

TV Shows

Dramatic reboot of 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' is happening
Will Smith

Food & Drink

Center City Restaurant Week returns this fall with 13 days of dining deals
Center City Restaurant Week 2020

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.12.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved