Devil's Den in South Philly to host virtual sour fest through Zoom

Pick up the beers from the bar then settle in for a three-hour tasting and class at home

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beer
Tickets to Pucker Up! Sour Fest by Devil's Den on Aug. 21, 2020, include access to the Zoom link and a selection of sour beers to enjoy during the tasting and class.

Unfortunately, it's going to be a while before large-scale events are able to resume, but that's not stopping virtual festivals from popping up.

Devil's Den in South Philly will host Pucker Up! Sour Fest on Friday, Aug. 21, offering the 21-plus crowd a beer festival experience from the comfort of their couches. 

The event will take place over Zoom at 7 p.m. Meredith Rebar, a beer expert with Home Brewed Events, will lead the online experience.

RELATED: Yards releases new Featherweight beer with 105 calories | Gabi in Philadelphia serving $2 cocktails | The Wayward opens as newest outdoor dining destination this summer

Admission to Sour Fest includes access to the Zoom link, as well as a sour beer kit that can be picked up curbside at Devil’s Den before the event. The kit includes beers, glassware from Ommegang and a bottle opener.

Below are the six beers included. They're a mix of bottles and cans.

• Sage Against the Machine Gose from Attic Brewing Co. (4.2% ABV, 16 ounces)
• Barrel Aged Saison de Rose 2018 from Free Will Brewing Co. (6.9% ABV, 12 ounces)
• Rosetta from Ommegang (5.6% ABV, 12 ounces)
• Rodenbach Classic (5.2% ABV, 12 ounces)
• The Berliner from Round Guys Brewing Co. (3.4% ABV, 12 ounces)
• Speed-OH-Season Guava Passionfruit Sour with Philly Sour Yeast Strain from the Larimer (6% ABV, 12 ounces)

Devil's Den also is including a 10% off coupon that can be used on food ordered at the bar's outdoor patio or for pickup.

To participate in Sour Fest, purchase a $40 ticket online then pick up the beer between Saturday, Aug. 15, and Friday Aug. 21.

And for those who really love sour beers, the entire sour beer collection will be 20% off from Saturday, Aug. 15, to Sunday, Aug. 23. It is available for outdoor dining and for takeout.

Devil’s Den also offers a cocktail with proceeds going to a worthy cause. Through August, the bar's PAWS Peach Shandy cocktail will be available with all proceeds going to the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society, better known as PAWS. It's made with peach shandy, peach schnapps, homemade peach lemonade and topped with Belgian wheat beer. Last month, the bar sold a cocktail to raise funds for a LGBTQ+ nonprofit.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

