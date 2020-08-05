More Culture:

August 05, 2020

Yards releases new Featherweight beer with 105 calories

Here's a low-cal option for when you've had enough hard seltzer

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Yards Brewing Company
Yards new beer Featherweight Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philly's Yards Brewing Co. has created a light beer for summer sipping. The Featherweight Citrus Hazy Pale Ale is 3.7% ABV and a total of 105 calories.

Alcoholic seltzers are a common choice for summer since they're lower-calorie, easy to drink and there's no shortage of options.

But they're not the only canned beverage made with drinkability in mind.

RELATED: Sunset Social announces lineup of summer programming on the rooftop | How to watch the most talked about 2020 Emmy-nominated shows | Gabi in Philadelphia serving $2 cocktails

Many breweries are still churning out light beers with low calories and alcohol content. The latest to do so is Philadelphia's Yards Brewing Co., which announced Wednesday that a new beer is joining its lineup.

The brewery had teased the news on its social media earlier in the week, claiming it had "a new contender about to step in the ring." The wording led some beer drinkers to think Yards was planning to release a new version of its popular brew Brawler.

Instead, the brewery has come up with a whole new concept that also borrows its name from boxing lingo.

The Featherweight Citrus Hazy Pale Ale is 3.7% ABV and a total of 105 calories. It's available at the brewery at 500 Spring Garden St. and wherever else Yards is sold.

Other recently-released beers from Yards include Big Hayes-y, a double IPA, and Philthy, an unfiltered IPA.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Yards Brewing Company Philadelphia Beers Summer Breweries

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Five Eagles training camp battles to watch
40_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_JJ_Arcega-Whiteside_KateFrese.jpg

Weather

Tropical Storm Isaias brings tornadoes, flash flooding and power outages to Philly region
Philly flooding tropical storm isaias

Mental Health

Vitamin D supplements don't reduce depression risk in adults, according to new study
Vitamin D supplementation and depression risk

Sixers

The Sixers think their fourth-quarter defense 'stinks.' What has gone wrong?
Sixers-defense_080420_usat

Restaurants

Mobile pop-up Pizza Jawn opening restaurant in Manayunk
manayunk pizza jawn

Food & Drink

Oyster House offering all-day happy hour in honor of National Oyster Day
Oyster House

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering brand new wood-like floors, updated kitchen, great closet space and high ceilings. 396 sf | $1,395/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved