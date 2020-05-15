Philly's Two Robbers jumps on hard seltzer slushie trend, offering recipes to make at home

If you even casually scan TikTok you've probably seen a White Claw slushie. The frozen drink made with the popular hard seltzer brand is the latest cocktail craze taking over social media, possibly because it's simple to make so long as you have a blender.

Well, if you want to put a local spin on the viral trend, you could consider using these recipes from Philly hard seltzer brand Two Robbers.

Two Robbers was founded in 2017 by twin brothers Vikram and Vivek Nayar in Philadelphia and their alcoholic beverage hit shelves last year. As for the name, the brothers were robbed twice while starting out and that experience served as inspiration.

Their hard seltzer is made without any added sugars or sweeteners and is gluten-free. Each can is 110 calories and has a 5.2% ABV. Comparatively, White Claw has 100 calories and a 5% ABV.

Check out the three recipes provided by Two Robbers below and make your own hard seltzer slushies home.

If you're looking for where to purchase the hard seltzer brand in Philadelphia, one option is to get a variety pack from Yards Brewing Co., another Philly company, but there are many other locations to buy Two Robbers. The brand is currently available at more than 600 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and New York.

Note that variety packs come with a mix of pineapple and ginger, watermelon and cucumber, and orange and mango flavors. The new peach berry flavor is sold by itself.

Courtesy of/Two Robbers The Two Robbers variety packs.

Add the following to a blender:

2 cups of frozen mango (add pineapples too if you have 'em for some tropical vibes)

2 cups of ice

1 1/2 cans of Two Robbers Orange Mango

1 shot of vodka or tequila (optional)

Honey or agave to desired level of sweetness (optional)

Blend until you reach a slushie consistency. Garnish and enjoy.

Pineapple Ginger Hard Seltzer Slushie

Add the following to a blender:

1-2 cups of frozen pineapple

1-2 cups of ice

1 1/2 cans of Two Robbers Pineapple Ginger

1-2 shots of vodka or tequila (optional)

Honey or agave to desired level of sweetness (optional)

Blend until you reach a slushie consistency. Garnish and enjoy.

Berry Hard Seltzer Slushie

Add the following to a blender:

1-2 cups of frozen berries (any berry mix works!)

1-2 cups of ice

1 1/2 cans of Two Robbers Peach Berry

1-2 shots of vodka or tequila (optional)

Honey or agave to desired level of sweetness (optional)

Blend until you reach a slushie consistency. Garnish and enjoy.

And if these recipes don't do it for you, go ahead and get creative. To make a hard seltzer slushie you really only need four ingredients: ice, fruit, an alcoholic seltzer of your choosing and a hard liquor.