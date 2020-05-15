More Culture:

May 15, 2020

Philly's Two Robbers jumps on hard seltzer slushie trend, offering recipes to make at home

Here are three new alcoholic drinks you can make in quarantine

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Cocktails
Two Robbers hard seltzer slushie Courtesy of/Two Robbers

Philadelphia hard seltzer brand Two Robbers is putting its own spin on the viral White Claw slushie craze. Two Robbers has provided its own recipes to make the summery cocktail at home.

If you even casually scan TikTok you've probably seen a White Claw slushie. The frozen drink made with the popular hard seltzer brand is the latest cocktail craze taking over social media, possibly because it's simple to make so long as you have a blender.

Well, if you want to put a local spin on the viral trend, you could consider using these recipes from Philly hard seltzer brand Two Robbers.

RELATED: Sly Fox Brewing's annual goat races to become virtual event | Make your own sushi with Tuna Bar's takeout kit and class on Instagram

Two Robbers was founded in 2017 by twin brothers Vikram and Vivek Nayar in Philadelphia and their alcoholic beverage hit shelves last year. As for the name, the brothers were robbed twice while starting out and that experience served as inspiration.

Their hard seltzer is made without any added sugars or sweeteners and is gluten-free. Each can is 110 calories and has a 5.2% ABV. Comparatively, White Claw has 100 calories and a 5% ABV.

Check out the three recipes provided by Two Robbers below and make your own hard seltzer slushies home.

If you're looking for where to purchase the hard seltzer brand in Philadelphia, one option is to get a variety pack from Yards Brewing Co., another Philly company, but there are many other locations to buy Two Robbers. The brand is currently available at more than 600 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and New York.

Note that variety packs come with a mix of pineapple and ginger, watermelon and cucumber, and orange and mango flavors. The new peach berry flavor is sold by itself.

Two Robbers hard seltzerCourtesy of/Two Robbers

The Two Robbers variety packs.

Orange Mango Hard Seltzer Slushie

Add the following to a blender:

2 cups of frozen mango (add pineapples too if you have 'em for some tropical vibes)
2 cups of ice
1 1/2 cans of Two Robbers Orange Mango
1 shot of vodka or tequila (optional)
Honey or agave to desired level of sweetness (optional)

Blend until you reach a slushie consistency. Garnish and enjoy.

Pineapple Ginger Hard Seltzer Slushie

Add the following to a blender:

1-2 cups of frozen pineapple
1-2 cups of ice
1 1/2 cans of Two Robbers Pineapple Ginger
1-2 shots of vodka or tequila (optional)
Honey or agave to desired level of sweetness (optional)

Blend until you reach a slushie consistency. Garnish and enjoy.

Berry Hard Seltzer Slushie 

Add the following to a blender:

1-2 cups of frozen berries (any berry mix works!)
1-2 cups of ice
1 1/2 cans of Two Robbers Peach Berry
1-2 shots of vodka or tequila (optional)
Honey or agave to desired level of sweetness (optional)

Blend until you reach a slushie consistency. Garnish and enjoy.

And if these recipes don't do it for you, go ahead and get creative. To make a hard seltzer slushie you really only need four ingredients: ice, fruit, an alcoholic seltzer of your choosing and a hard liquor.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Cocktails Philadelphia Recipes

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: How many NFL quarterbacks would you take over Carson Wentz?
051420CarsonWentzRussellWilson

Business

Philly releases list of businesses benefitting from COVID-19 relief fund
COVID-19 Relief List

Illness

Philly surpasses 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 as city forms recovery office
Philly 1000 Deaths

Eagles

What they're saying: The NFL schedule has been screwing over the Eagles for a decade
112_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

The Simpsons

Thinking of binging The Simpsons? Try these 3 episodes first
Bart Simpson Sells His Soul

Entertainment

Sly Fox Brewing's annual goat races to become virtual event
Sly Fox Brewing goat races

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved