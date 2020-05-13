More Events:

May 13, 2020

Make your own sushi with Tuna Bar's takeout kit and class on Instagram

Learn to create four to five traditional sushi rolls at home this weekend

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Tuna Bar in Old City is offering take out sushi kits, available for pre-order now and ready for pickup on Saturday, May 16.

You can learn a new skill in quarantine this weekend with help from Old City's Tuna Bar.

The restaurant is offering a make-at-home sushi kit for pickup, with a live tutorial on Instagram led by chef Kenneth Sze providing directions.

RELATED: Wawa Welcome America festival is going virtual due to COVID-19 | Center City Sips cancels 2020 season due to coronavirus pandemic

Each kit is $60 and includes fresh ingredients to create a selection of four to five traditional sushi rolls, as well as spicy mayo, ginger, wasabi, eel sauce, soy reduction glaze, a rolling mat, gloves and a pair of chopsticks.

The kits are available for pre-order online, and will be available for no-contact pickup on Saturday, May 16, between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Then at 7 p.m. that evening, Sze will go live on Tuna Bar's Instagram.

If you're over baking bread and are looking for a new cooking challenge to try at home, this fun and delicious activity could be the answer.

