Make your own sushi with Tuna Bar's takeout kit and class on Instagram

You can learn a new skill in quarantine this weekend with help from Old City's Tuna Bar.

The restaurant is offering a make-at-home sushi kit for pickup, with a live tutorial on Instagram led by chef Kenneth Sze providing directions.

Each kit is $60 and includes fresh ingredients to create a selection of four to five traditional sushi rolls, as well as spicy mayo, ginger, wasabi, eel sauce, soy reduction glaze, a rolling mat, gloves and a pair of chopsticks.

The kits are available for pre-order online, and will be available for no-contact pickup on Saturday, May 16, between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Then at 7 p.m. that evening, Sze will go live on Tuna Bar's Instagram.

If you're over baking bread and are looking for a new cooking challenge to try at home, this fun and delicious activity could be the answer.