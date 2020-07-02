Devil's Den creates cocktail to raise funds for LGBTQ+ nonprofit

Devil's Den is raising funds for the LGBTQ+ community through the month of July.

The bar is selling the Star Fruit Sparkler, a cocktail made with mango puree, lychee syrup, Absolut Juice Apple, Absolut Citron Vodka, Champagne and a citrus garnish, with all proceeds going to the Starfruit Project.

The Philadelphia organization offers creative writing and performance programs that center on queer and trans people of color. They host events, shows, classes and workshops, and publish writing prompts, interviews and features of Black LGBTQ+ artists.

Devil’s Den also will match 100% of the donations to the Starfruit Project to support the nonprofit's mission of providing healing and growth for the LGBTQ+ community.

The cocktail is $10, or get a quart for $30. Devil's Den is located at 1148 S. 11th St.