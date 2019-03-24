More News:

March 24, 2019

Philly Naked Bike Ride 2019 rescheduled from September to August

Organizers announced that because September has been too cold, they're moving the event into summer

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Cycling
0324NakedBikeRide Photo courtesy/Philly Naked Bike Ride on Facebook

The annual nude biking event has been rescheduled from September to August this year.

Philly's 11th-annual Naked Bike Ride will be held in August this year, one month earlier than is typical for the clothing-optional event.

If you missed the announcement like we did, organizers released the new date, Aug. 24, at the start of the new year. Turns out it can get quite breezy in September, so the "bare what you dare" event is moving up a few weeks in the hopes of capitalizing on that end-of-summer weather.

MORE CULTURE: True-crime podcast examines Northern Liberties native, 1970s serial killer Joseph 'The Shoemaker' Kallinger

The 10-mile ride was held on Sept. 8 and Sept. 9 for the last two years, according to the Associated Press.

Thousands of cyclists that wear little-to-no clothing, glitter, costumes, and body paint turn out every year to advocate for safe streets and body positivity. 

Last year, the day before the ride was dubbed Bodypainting Day so cyclists could get professionally painted for the ride. There is typically also pre- and post-ride festivities on the route. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Cycling Philadelphia Cyclists

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFC East free agency grades: Eagles edition
032419MichaelBennett

Nature

Northern Lights: How they might be visible in Pennsylvania this weekend
northern lights pennsylvania

Food & Drink

Surprise! Pizzeria Beddia 2.0 officially opens in Fishtown
06232015_PizzeriaBeddia

NCAA Basketball

Fired St. Joe's head coach Phil Martelli: 'I lost my way of life when I lost my job'
062118_Martelli_usat

Food & Drink

Teddy Sourias opening Blume, a bar with lots of plants and natural wine
Teddy Sourias opening Blume restaurant

Food & Drink

West Chester eatery adds breakfast cheesesteak with CBD to menu
West Chester’s Roots Cafe breakfast cheesesteaks

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved