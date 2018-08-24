More Events:

August 24, 2018

The Philly Naked Bike Ride is turning 10

Nude cyclists will take to the streets again this September

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Bike lane in Philadelphia Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Shed your clothes for the annual Philly Naked Bike Ride.

For the 10th year, thousands of nude and barely-clothed cyclists will ride through the City of Brotherly Love during the annual Philly Naked Bike Ride.

The 10-mile ride will take place Saturday, Sept. 8, beginning at 5 p.m. Both the route and starting point will be announced 24 hours prior to the free event.

There's no need to register, just show up in your birthday suit – or as bare as you dare.

While the ride won't take place until the evening, participants may want to get to the starting location early. Beginning at 2:30 p.m., there will be body painters.

The Philly Naked Bike Ride promotes body positivity, conscious fuel consumption and cycling.

After the event, there will be an after-party at Warehouse on Watts. Tickets for the party, where clothing will be optional, are available for $12 online. At the door, tickets will be $20. Bring cash for food and drink.

Philly Naked Bike Ride 2018

Saturday, Sept. 8
5 p.m. | Free
Location TBA

