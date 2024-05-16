Surf City: What you need to know about the beaches and things to do there this summer

If you're visiting Surf City, you're always just a short walk away from water. The Jersey Shore town on Long Beach Island is only a quarter mile wide so the entire borough has easy access to the beach and bay. While Surf City has no boardwalk, it has plenty of boutiques and fine restaurants.

Here's a guide if you plan to visit this summer:

What are some attractions in Surf City this summer?

When you're looking for something to do in Surf City this summer, go to the Surf City website. Here are some more highlights taking place during the summer of 2024:

Live music at Surf City Hotel, daily except Mondays: The venue has live music starting at 3 p.m. every day but Mondays from June 25 through the end of August.

Farmers Market, every Monday: Starting June 17 and running through the end of August, the Surf City Farmers Market will be open every Monday from 8 a.m. to noon at 713 Long Beach Blvd.

Do you need a beach tag in Surf City?

Beach tags are required for anyone 12 to 64 years old when lifeguards and badge checkers are on duty, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Seasonal badges are available through May 31 for the preseason price of $40. Starting June 1, season passes increase to $50, and daily ($10) and weekly ($20) badges are also available and can be picked up at the badge window off North Eighth Street.

When are Surf City's lifeguards on duty?

Lifeguards will be on duty from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be posted at Division Avenue beach and beaches at the even numbered streets, but the precise location of what part of the beach is guarded beach may change depending on surf conditions and sandbars.

Visit the Beach Patrol website for more information.

What are the rules on Surf City's beaches?

Umbrellas are allowed, but they must not exceed 8-by-8 feet in size and can't have sides. Also, shade devices can't be set up ahead of time to reserve spaces.

Any holes dug in the sand can't be deeper than 12 inches, and they must be filled back in before leaving the beach. Boats, kayaks and canoes are not allowed to be launched from of any beach, and dogs are not permitted during the summer.

While lifeguards are on duty, fishing is allowed on beaches from North 23rd Street to North 25th Street, and surfing is only permitted in designated areas.

More information about Surf City's beach rules is available on the borough's website.