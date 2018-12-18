More Health:

December 18, 2018

U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory on e-cigarette use, regulation and policies

"We must take action now to protect the health of our nation’s young people"

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Vaping
e-cigarette sipa Press Association/Sipa USA

1/16/2016 - Embargoed to 0001 Monday January 18 An e-cigarette next to a normal cigarette, as advertisements for chocolate and bubble gum-flavoured e-cigarettes could attract children to try vaping, according to new research. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory Tuesday urging new local restrictions including taxes and indoor vaping bans to combat youth e-cigarette use.

The statement by Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams comes a day after the National Institute for Drug Abuse issued new data showing nearly 21 percent of high school seniors say they vaped a nicotine product within the past 30 days, an 11 percent increase from a year ago.

"We need to protect our kids from all tobacco products, including all shapes and sizes of e-cigarettes," Adams said. "We must take action now to protect the health of our nation's young people."

RELATED READ: Teen vaping surged within the last year, survey says

Citing separate research, Adams' advisory says "more than 3.6 million U.S. youth, including 1 in 5 high school students and 1 in 20 middle school students, currently use e-cigarettes." To a developing brain, nicotine exposure can "impact learning, memory and attention" as well as "increase risk for future addiction to other drugs," the advisory says, noting the devices also can deliver substances such as marijuana.

The advisory is the second of Adams' tenure as surgeon general and follows one issued earlier this year urging wider accessibility of the drug naloxone, which can reverse an opioid-related overdose. Before that, the last surgeon general advisory was issued in 2005, on alcohol use during pregnancy, U.S. News states.

Specifically, the latest advisory singles out Juul e-cigarettes, which are arguably the most popular brand. Sales of these devices surged by 600 percent from 2016 to 2017, and the advisory says a typical Juul pod "contains about as much nicotine as a pack of 20 regular cigarettes." According to The Associated Press, the California-based company said in a statement it is "committed to preventing youth access of Juul products,” which they have been saying since the hammer began to come down on e-cigarette companies earlier this fall.

  • TRYING TO QUIT SMOKING?
  • The Pennsylvania Department of Health offers residents a free "Quitline" designed to help people quit smoking. Call 1-800-Quit-Now to speak with a clinically-trained counselor. The line is open at all times and all calls are confidential. Find more information here
  • The New Jersey Department of Health also offers a free "Quitline." Dial 1-866-NJSTOPS to speak with live coaches. More information is available here.
  • Several health organizations in the Philadelphia region offer smoking cessation programs, including Jefferson HealthMain Line HealthPenn Medicine and Temple Health.

Of course the sale of e-cigarettes to individuals 18 years old and younger is prohibited, but somehow kids as young as pre-teens are getting their hands on the devices. Adams' advisory calls on states and communities to take steps such as "including e-cigarettes in smoke-free indoor air policies, restricting young people's access to e-cigarettes in retail settings, licensing retailers, implementing price policies, and developing educational initiatives targeting young people."

In conclusion of his advisory, Adams provides information and resources for parents, teachers, health professionals — all of which Adams assures “have an important role to play in addressing this public health epidemic.”

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Vaping United States E-cigarettes Smoking Children's Health Nicotine

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Carter Hart is ready for his Flyers debut — 'Tuesday night will be really special for me'
0918_Carter_Hart_USAT

Prevention

Here's how to avoid getting sick during your holiday flight
Airplane_interior_unsplash

Entertainment

Play games and be merry: Board games that won't grow resentment
Carroll - Thirsty Dice Cafe

Eagles

Another December to remember? How the Eagles can make the playoffs
121618_Foles-throw_usat

Holiday

15+ places to party on New Year's Eve in Philly
Champagne on New Year's Eve

Investigations

Food safety violations unearthed at Citizens Bank Park, the Linc and Wells Fargo Center
citizens bank park food

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved