More Health:

December 17, 2018

Teen vaping surged within the last year, survey says

Huge increases come as FDA cracks down on e-cigarettes

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Addiction
e-cigarettes-juul-suorin-blu Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press/TNS/Sipa USA

A collection of popular vaping products include Suorin, Juul and Blu are displayed for Cheryl Phillips' presentation at St. Joseph Mercy Canton Health Center in Canton, Michigan on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018.

The percentage of high school seniors who vape nicotine has surged by record amounts within the last year, according to an annual report released Monday by federally-funded researchers.

Twenty-one percent of high school seniors said they vaped nicotine within the past 30 days – nearly doubling last year's total of 11 percent. That marked the largest increase of adolescent substance use since the Monitoring the Future survey was first released 43 years ago.

RELATED STORY: FDA moves to ban menthol cigarettes, flavored cigars

The survey has tracked national substance use among high school seniors since 1975. Researchers also began tracking eighth and 10th grade students in 1991.

Significant vaping increases were not limited to high school seniors.

The amount of 10th grade students who vape nicotine doubled from 8 percent to 16 percent this year – a record amount for that age group. Among eighth graders, vaping increased from 3.5 percent to 6.1 percent – the second largest jump recorded for that grade.

Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declared teenage vaping a health epidemic and announced a series of new restrictions designed to mitigate both vaping and tobacco use among teens.

The FDA limited e-cigarette sales to brick-and-mortar stores that do not permit access to people under 18. The new policy effectively banned convenience stores and gas stations from selling e-cigarettes, while also increasing age-verification requirements for online purchases.

The FDA also moved to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

Richard Miech, lead author of Monitoring the Future, hailed the FDA's new policies, saying previous actions to prevent youth vaping "clearly haven't worked."

"Because the vaping industry is quickly evolving, new additional, vaping-specific strategies may well be needed in the years ahead in order to keep vaping devices out of the hands of youth," Miech said in a statement.

The survey, which is conducted by the University of Michigan's Institute for Social Research and funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, also tracked teen use other substances.

The percentage of teens who vaped marijuana within the last 30 days increased among all three age groups. At 7.5 percent, high school seniors recorded the highest percentage, though 10th graders weren't far behind, at 7 percent. Only 2.6 percent of eighth grade students said they vaped marijuana, but that was up from 1.6 percent in 2017.

Misuse of prescription opioids dipped to 3.4 percent this year, well below its peak of 9.5 percent, recorded in 2004. Abuse of heroin remained stagnant. Such results indicate that the opioid epidemic is concentrated among adults, according to the survey's researchers.

Binge drinking – defined as having five or more drinks in a row in the previous two weeks – dropped to 14 percent among high school seniors, a 2.8 percent decline. Binge drinking peaked in 1997.

Follow John & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @WriterJohnKopp | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add John's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.


John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Addiction United States Vaping Alcoholism Binge Drinking Cigarettes Substance Abuse Heroin Opioids Nicotine E-cigarettes

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Another December to remember? How the Eagles can make the playoffs
121618_Foles-throw_usat

Social Media

Why Twitter's cute, heart-shaped 'like' button is not so harmless
11272018_twitter_like

Entertainment

'It's a Wonderful Trump' in SNL's alternate universe where Trump was never elected
trump snl christmas special

Eagles

The Eagles want you to wear ski masks
121418MalcolmJenkins2

Health Stories

More millennials navigating life with celiac disease
12132018_celiac_woman_Flickr

Holiday

Oyster House offering Feast of the Seven Fishes for four nights
Oyster House Feast of the Seven Fishes

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved