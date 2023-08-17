Enjoy all-you-can-eat tacos from South Philly chefs at Bok Building food festival

Foodies are invited to the Bok Building next month to indulge in an all-you-can-eat taco festival supporting South Philadelphia's Mexican restaurants.



The Association of Mexican Business Owners of Philadelphia is hosting its second Taco Fiesta in the Bok Building's West Gym on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 6-9 p.m. There will be 11 restaurants serving Mexican food and other Latin American flavors, association president Hector Herrada told Wooder Ice.

Guests can sample tacos, Mexican desserts, aguas frescas and other food items from booths set up around the gym while learning more about some of the city's immigrant-owned small businesses. A cash bar will also be open.

The full list of participating restaurants can be found below. It remains unclear if any others will be added to the lineup before the September festival gets underway.

• Adelita Mexican Taqueria & Restaurant

• Alma del Mar

• El Mezcal Cantina

• Los 4 Soles

• Los Taquitos de Puebla

• Marco's Fish & Crab House

• Mole Poblano Restaurant

• Philly Tacos

• Tamalex Restaurant

• Taqueria Morales

• Tortilleria San Roman

Local artists will play live music throughout the evening, and guests can watch a fashion show and take home goodies from a giveaway hosted by the AMBOP. Tickets are available for $65 on Eventbrite and include unlimited food and drinks.

Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023

6 to 9 p.m. | Tickets $65

Bok Building West Gym

800 Mifflin St., Philadelphia, PA 19148