August 11, 2023

Hot dog cooking competition at Royal Boucherie pits Philly's chefs against one another

The Old City restaurant is reviving its pre-pandemic fundraiser for PAWS on Aug. 24

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Royal Boucherie Hot Dogs Ball Park Brand/Unsplash.com

Royal Boucherie is hosting Dogs on the Deck, a hot dog cooking competition between five Philly chefs, on Aug. 24. Proceeds will benefit the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society. The photo above is a stock image.

National Dog Day is coming up later this month, and to celebrate, Royal Boucherie is bringing back its hot dog cooking competition to raise money for homeless pets in Philadelphia. 

Dogs on the Deck returns to the Old City brasserie from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24. The competition pits five Philly chefs against one another to determine the best hot dog maker. Guests can sample each of the hot dogs and vote for their favorites. 

MORE: Philly's honey festival returns in September with bee beard demonstrations and cider tastings

The chefs participating are Val Stryjewski from Royal Boucherie, Nic Macri from Khyber Pass Pub, Chad Durkin from Porco's Porchetteria, Eli Milligan from Rosemary and Adam Volk from Redcrest Kitchen. 

The competition takes place on Royal Boucherie's rooftop patio. Guests can sip complimentary cocktails made by Lansdale-based Boardroom Spirits and enter raffles to win prizes. 

Tickets cost $40 and include food and drinks. Raffle tickets cost extra. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society, a nonprofit animal shelter. PAWS has many dogs and cats up for adoption

Dogs on the Deck

Aug. 24
6-9 p.m. | $40
Royal Boucherie
52 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

