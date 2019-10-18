More Events:

October 18, 2019

There's going to be a taco showdown on Taco Tuesday

Local chefs and restaurants will go head-to-head, serving their best tacos

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Taco Showdown to take place Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Warehouse on Watts. Sample all the tacos then vote on your favorite.

Arguably, the best way to spend Taco Tuesday is at a taco-filled party where local chefs and restaurants go head-to-head to serve their best tacos.

Well, guess what? That's exactly what's happening on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Warehouse on Watts and tickets are still available.

At the evening event, which will take place from 6:30 to 9, you'll get to sample a whole lot of tacos then vote on your favorite. Take both creativity and taste into account before making your choice. 

Once the votes are in, one winner will be awarded a $300 cash prize for best taco.

Participating restaurants include Jose Pistola's, Philly Tacos, 33rd Street Hospitality, Coa Catering, Cooking for the Culture and Don Panchito Halal Mexican.

Taco Showdown

Tuesday, Oct. 22
6:30-9 p.m. | $40 per person
Warehouse on Watts
923 N. Watts St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

