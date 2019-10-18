There's going to be a taco showdown on Taco Tuesday

Arguably, the best way to spend Taco Tuesday is at a taco-filled party where local chefs and restaurants go head-to-head to serve their best tacos.

Well, guess what? That's exactly what's happening on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Warehouse on Watts and tickets are still available.

At the evening event, which will take place from 6:30 to 9, you'll get to sample a whole lot of tacos then vote on your favorite. Take both creativity and taste into account before making your choice.

Once the votes are in, one winner will be awarded a $300 cash prize for best taco.

Participating restaurants include Jose Pistola's, Philly Tacos, 33rd Street Hospitality, Coa Catering, Cooking for the Culture and Don Panchito Halal Mexican.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

6:30-9 p.m. | $40 per person

Warehouse on Watts

923 N. Watts St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

