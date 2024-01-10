More News:

January 10, 2024

Two Cherry Hill Target shoppers who say they were injured by children riding scooters in store file lawsuit

The women are seeking more than $275,000 in damages. The company denies responsibility, saying the women acted negligently

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Lawsuits Target
Target Lawsuit Philly Street View/Google Maps

Two women from Philly are suing Target, claiming they were seriously injured at the store in Cherry Hill, New Jersey when a group of kids drove electric shopping scooters into them.

Two Philadelphia women claim they were seriously injured by a group of children who struck them with the electric shopping scooters they were riding inside the Target store in Cherry Hill, according to a lawsuit filed in New Jersey. 

Brittany Lewis and Cynthia Harris say five children were "allowed access" to the three-wheeled, motorized vehicles and then drove the scooters into them as they were shopping in December 2021. Their lawsuit contends that Target was negligent and failed to provide a safe environment for its shoppers. 

Harris claims she suffered herniated discs in her spine, which have led to lower back and leg pain. She is seeking $200,000 in damages. Lewis, who says her injuries have led to pain in her back, leg and knee, is seeking more than $75,000.

The lawsuit was filed last month in New Jersey Superior Court, but has been moved to federal court in New Jersey due to the multiple jurisdictions involved. Target is headquartered in Minnesota. 

In a court response to the lawsuit, Target denied negligence. The company said the alleged injuries suffered by the women were "caused by the sole negligence of the plaintiffs" and "third persons over whom (Target) had no control nor right of control." The company added that it properly "supervised, maintained and inspected" the store.

The store on Route 38 has five shopping scooters that are available to customers at its entrance, a guest services representative said Wednesday. A manager declined to say whether the scooters are secured, referring questions to Target's corporate offices. The company did not respond Wednesday afternoon to a request for comment about the lawsuit.

The attorney listed for Lewis and Harris could not immediately be reached for more details about the incident.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Lawsuits Target Cherry Hill Courts Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Building Trades - Kelly and Ryan Ross

IBEW Local 98 and Building Trades announce The Superhero Project as charity partner for 2024 All Star Labor Classic
Limited - NJ State Police

Help protect those who serve and keep us safe

Just In

Must Read

Lawsuits

Macy's sued by security guard's family after fatal stabbing at Center City store
Macy's Lawsuit Philly

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 and Building Trades announce The Superhero Project as charity partner for 2024 All Star Labor Classic
Limited - Building Trades - Kelly and Ryan Ross

Prevention

Hearing aids may help people live longer, but many who need them don't get treated
Hearing Aid Study

Movies

What to know about Tina Fey's 'Mean Girls' movie musical, which premieres in theaters Friday
tina fey mean girls premiere

Eagles

Eagles-Bucs playoff history: Wild Card highs and a devastating NFC title game low
Jalen-Hurts-Antoine-Winfield-Jr-Eagles-Bucs-2021-NFL-Wild-Card.jpg

Entertainment

TEDx event at City Winery to discuss gender inclusivity, mental health and other topics
City Winery TEDx event

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved