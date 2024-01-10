Two Cherry Hill Target shoppers who say they were injured by children riding scooters in store file lawsuit

Two Philadelphia women claim they were seriously injured by a group of children who struck them with the electric shopping scooters they were riding inside the Target store in Cherry Hill, according to a lawsuit filed in New Jersey.

Brittany Lewis and Cynthia Harris say five children were "allowed access" to the three-wheeled, motorized vehicles and then drove the scooters into them as they were shopping in December 2021. Their lawsuit contends that Target was negligent and failed to provide a safe environment for its shoppers.

The lawsuit was filed last month in New Jersey Superior Court, but has been moved to federal court in New Jersey due to the multiple jurisdictions involved. Target is headquartered in Minnesota.



In a court response to the lawsuit, Target denied negligence. The company said the alleged injuries suffered by the women were "caused by the sole negligence of the plaintiffs" and "third persons over whom (Target) had no control nor right of control." The company added that it properly "supervised, maintained and inspected" the store.

The store on Route 38 has five shopping scooters that are available to customers at its entrance, a guest services representative said Wednesday. A manager declined to say whether the scooters are secured, referring questions to Target's corporate offices. The company did not respond Wednesday afternoon to a request for comment about the lawsuit.

The attorney listed for Lewis and Harris could not immediately be reached for more details about the incident.