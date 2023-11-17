More Culture:

November 17, 2023

'Dancing With the Stars' contestants will perform to Taylor Swift songs on Tuesday

And the lead choreographer of the Eras Tour joins the show as a guest judge

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
taylor swift dancing with the stars Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE; Sipa USA

On Tuesday, 'Dancing With the Stars' will host a Taylor Swift-themed episode featuring her music.

ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" is known for its themed episodes. During next week's installation of the reality competition, its celebrity contestants are sure to "make the whole place shimmer."

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, the show will host "A Celebration of Taylor Swift," which will feature music from one of today's most successful superstars. While the six remaining celebrity competitors and their professional dance partners "shake it off" to Swift's songs, her Eras Tour lead choreographer, Mandy Moore, will be a guest judge critiquing their performances. 

MORE: Jason Kelce teases Taylor Swift's dad for wearing Chiefs gear on 'New Heights' podcast

The remaining Season 32 contestants are Marvel actress Xochitl Gomez, "Vanderpump Rules" star Ariana Madix, "How I Met Your Mother" actress Alyson Hannigan, singer Jason Mraz, "Too Hot to Handle" star Harry Jowsey and "The Bachelorette" star Charity Lawson.

"DWTS" has not yet revealed which Swift songs will be featured. The show's Instagram account posted a teaser video using Swift's "Style (Taylor's Version)," from last month's re-recorded album "1989 (Taylor's Version)."

The show has begun teasing which dancing styles the competitors will be tasked with performing. For example, Gomez and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will do the quickstep, and Mraz and his partner Daniella Karagach will take on the tango.

"DWTS" also hinted that the Swift-focused episode will feature various Swift-themed Easter eggs — which the singer often uses to tease new projects — within the live show and online.

The latest episode of "DWTS," a tribute to Whitney Houston that saw "The Brady Bunch" actor Barry Williams ousted, featured a pre-recorded message from Swift about the upcoming episode.

"I can't wait to see 'Dancing With the Stars' celebration of my eras next week," Swift said. "I wish I could be there with you guys, but I'm on tour in Brazil. But I will be there in spirit and I'll be watching."

The record-smashing Eras Tour is currently embarking on an international leg in Brazil, where Swift was welcomed with a unique projection onto the country's famous Christ the Redeemer statue. Sabrina Carpenter, an actress and singer who was born and raised in the Philly suburbs, is joining Swift as the opener for the concerts.

Swift may make a quick trip back to the states between shows. The West Reading native is reportedly attending Monday's Eagles-Chiefs game in Kansas City, where sources say she plans to introduce her parents to rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce's parents. Kelce traveled to Argentina to catch one of Swift's concerts last weekend.

"Dancing With the Stars" airs live Tuesdays on ABC and Disney+ and can be streamed the next day on Hulu. Fans can vote for their favorite performers during the live broadcast. Live votes are combined with the judges’ scores to determine which couples are eliminated.

