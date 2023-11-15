Jason Kelce teases Taylor Swift's dad for wearing Chiefs gear on 'New Heights' podcast

In the latest episode of Jason and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, the brothers share funny anecdotes about Travis attending Taylor Swift's concert in Argentina and tease the musician's father about wearing Chiefs gear, as he's a longtime Eagles fan.

Travis began the episode by recounting his first-ever trip south of the equator, a whirlwind adventure with unexpected weather challenges and a surprising lyric change. The Chiefs' tight end expressed his shock about hearing Swift perform her song "Karma" with altered lyrics that playfully reference him.

He also recalled Scott Swift, Taylor's father, wearing a Chiefs lanyard. Jason chimed in to poke fun at Scott for letting Travis talk him into wearing Chiefs gear.

"You're going to let this man's devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifelong fandom, Scott. This is ridiculous," Jason said.

The brothers also touched on their recently released musical collaboration, "Fairytale of Philadelphia," the latest single from the upcoming holiday album "A Philly Special Christmas Special." The album, with songs from the Kelces and some of Jason's Eagles teammates, will release Dec. 1. It is a follow-up to the 2022 album "A Philly Special Christmas," from Jason and his teammates Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson.



The festive Irish-folk ballad "Fairytale of Philadelphia" is a reimagining of the Pogues' holiday classic "Fairytale of New York." The new song features regional references like "crumb bum" and "jabroni" and nods to Philly's Broad Street.

"Fairytale of Philadelphia" can be streamed on Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, YouTube Music and Amazon Music.



The full episode of "New Heights" is available on all podcast platforms and can be watched on YouTube. New episodes are released every Wednesday during the NFL season.

On Monday, the Eagles will square off against the Chiefs in Kansas City, Missouri. It will be the first time the teams have played against each other since this year's Super Bowl, in which the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35.