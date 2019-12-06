Taylor Swift's new music video for 'Christmas Tree Farm' shows singer's Pa. home

Taylor Swift released a surprise Christmas song this week.

On Thursday, she posted a video asking her cats if she should share the holiday single she wrote.

Then just after midnight, the singer dropped the song "Christmas Tree Farm" with a music video featuring home-video footage from her childhood home in Pennsylvania.

As fans already know, Swift grew up on a Christmas tree farm in Berks County before moving to Nashville for her music career.

You can watch the video below. In it, Swift plays in the snow, meets Santa and opens Christmas gifts, including what could be her first guitar.

