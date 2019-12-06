More Culture:

December 06, 2019

Taylor Swift's new music video for 'Christmas Tree Farm' shows singer's Pa. home

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift releases new Christmas song and music video PA Images/Sipa USA

Taylor Swift released a new Christmas song and music video with home-video footage of her Pennsylvania home.

Taylor Swift released a surprise Christmas song this week.

On Thursday, she posted a video asking her cats if she should share the holiday single she wrote.

RELATED: James Bond has a Philadelphia connection that may surprise you

Then just after midnight, the singer dropped the song "Christmas Tree Farm" with a music video featuring home-video footage from her childhood home in Pennsylvania. 

As fans already know, Swift grew up on a Christmas tree farm in Berks County before moving to Nashville for her music career.

You can watch the video below. In it, Swift plays in the snow, meets Santa and opens Christmas gifts, including what could be her first guitar.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Taylor Swift Philadelphia Musicians Berks County Entertainment Christmas Trees Christmas Holiday Celebrities Music

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Updating the Eagles-Cowboys NFC East tiebreaker scenarios
120619JeffreyLurie

Crime

Twin brother charged in fatal shooting of Philly high school football star
Fayaadh Gillard

Women's Health

Hair dye and straightener may increase risk for breast cancer, study says
Hair dye breast cancer risk

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Phillies taking a big gamble on Zack Wheeler — and they better hope it pays off
Zack-Wheeler-Phillies_120519_usat

Movies

James Bond has a Philadelphia connection that may surprise you
James Bond No Time To Die movie trailer

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Dec. 7-8
Parade of Lights

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved