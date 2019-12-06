Taylor Swift's new music video for 'Christmas Tree Farm' shows singer's Pa. home

December 06, 2019
Taylor Swift released a surprise Christmas song this week.
On Thursday, she posted a video asking her cats if she should share the holiday single she wrote.
When in doubt, ask the itty bitty pretty kitty committee. When they shun you with silence, ambivalence, and judgmental brush offs... just put the song out anyway. NEW XMAS SONG AND VIDEO (made from home videos 👨👩👧👦) OUT TONIGHT #ChristmasTreeFarm 🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲 pic.twitter.com/GdlnCAKDLF— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 5, 2019
Then just after midnight, the singer dropped the song "Christmas Tree Farm" with a music video featuring home-video footage from her childhood home in Pennsylvania.
As fans already know, Swift grew up on a Christmas tree farm in Berks County before moving to Nashville for her music career.
I actually did grow up on a Christmas tree farm. In a gingerbread house, deep within the yummy gummy gumdrop forest. Where, funnily enough, this song is their national anthem. #ChristmasTreeFarm song and video out now 🎄https://t.co/p9Hk8blYpS pic.twitter.com/rTdGd1wIhK— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 6, 2019
You can watch the video below. In it, Swift plays in the snow, meets Santa and opens Christmas gifts, including what could be her first guitar.
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.