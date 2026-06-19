USMNT star Christian Pulisic out vs. Australia in World Cup match

After watching the entire second half of USA's opening-round win over Paraguay from the sideline, star midfielder Christian Pulisic has been ruled out of Friday's match against Australia, head coach Mauricio Pochettino told several news outlets covering the World Cup.

Christian Pulisic will miss the USMNT's match vs. Australia with a calf injury, Mauricio Pochettino told FOX Sports. pic.twitter.com/CNRQCnVCo3 — ESPN (@espn) June 19, 2026

Pulisic, who had an assist in the first half of USA's 4-1 slaughter over Paraguay last Friday, suffered a calf injury in the half that relegated him to a spectator the rest of the way as USA piled up its most goals ever in a FIFA World Cup game.

After the game, Pulisic had told reporters that his absence was just "precaution" after he was kicked in the back of the leg, per The Athletic. Pochettino had said Pulisic couldn't walk but was "hopeful the next game he'll be available."

Earlier in the week, also per The Athletic, there appeared to be optimism that the Hersey, Pa., native would play in the team's second match in Group D against Australia, but even with the week break, Pulisic couldn't get healthy enough. He was officially ruled out a few hours before the match, which begins at 3:30 p.m. at Lumen Field in Seattle.

The USMNT now has to hope to stay undefeated without one its star attackers. In the opener, Pulisic was replaced by Sebastian Berhalter, a midfielder for the Vancouver Whitecaps of MLS and son of former USMNT player and coach Gregg Berhalter. Sebastian Berhalter who was born in London but raised in Ohio.

Pulisic was credited with one assist against Paraguay but helped create the first two USA goals as the national team stormed out to a 3-0 lead before the break. Pulisic played a ball to Weston KcKennie that turned into an own goal in the 7th minute and then assisted on the first of two goals from Folarin Balogun, who became the first USMNT player to have a multi-goal game in the World Cup since 1930.

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