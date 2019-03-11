TEDxPenn 2019 features 10 speakers discussing a wide range of topics

TEDxPenn 2019 will take place Saturday, March 16, at the William B. Irvine Auditorium.

Ten speakers will discuss a range of topics, including the tendencies of people in power to fabricate events​ and what cringing reveals about our personalities.

The group of speakers includes a theoretical physicist, a stone sculptor, a senior editor at New York Magazine and more.

TEDxPenn is open to the public, not just students. General admission tickets are $29.

This year's event is expected to draw close to 1,000 attendees. It starts at 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

1-5 p.m. | $8-$59 per person

William B. Irvine Auditorium

3401 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104



