March 11, 2019

TEDxPenn 2019 features 10 speakers discussing a wide range of topics

One speaker will share what cringing reveals about our personalities

By Sinead Cummings
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
microphone Pixabay/Pexels

Sit in on 10 enlightening talks during TEDxPenn.

TEDxPenn 2019 will take place Saturday, March 16, at the William B. Irvine Auditorium. 

Ten speakers will discuss a range of topics, including the tendencies of people in power to fabricate events​ and what cringing reveals about our personalities.

The group of speakers includes a theoretical physicist, a stone sculptor, a senior editor at New York Magazine and more.

TEDxPenn is open to the public, not just students. General admission tickets are $29.

This year's event is expected to draw close to 1,000 attendees. It starts at 1 p.m.

TEDxPenn 2019

Saturday, March 16
1-5 p.m. | $8-$59 per person
William B. Irvine Auditorium 
3401 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104

