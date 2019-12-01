Teen girl shot and killed exiting SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia

The girl was hit in the left shoulder, police said. She was taken to Temple University Hospital where she died shortly before 5 p.m., Associated Press reports.

The teen was returning home after Christmas shopping, police said. There were shopping bags on the ground after she was shot.



A 41-year-old suspect has been identified by three witnesses. He allegedly fired 14 random shots when the girl was struck by a bullet. Police said the man was hiding behind a parked car following the incident. He was arrested and taken in to custody.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.