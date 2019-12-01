More News:

December 01, 2019

Teen girl shot and killed exiting SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Teen shot SEPTA bus Thom Carroll /for PhillyVoice

A 16-year-old girl was exiting the SEPTA Route 33 bus in North Philadelphia when she was hit by a bullet in her left shoulder. She died following the incident at Temple University Hospital.

A teen girl was shot while getting off a SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia after Christmas shopping in Center City. 

The 16-year-old victim, who has not been identified, was shot at 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, NBC10 reports. The teen girl was exiting the Route 33 bus at the 22nd and Sedgley Avenue stop when multiple shots were fired. 

The girl was hit in the left shoulder, police said. She was taken to Temple University Hospital where she died shortly before 5 p.m., Associated Press reports.  

The teen was returning home after Christmas shopping, police said. There were shopping bags on the ground after she was shot. 

A 41-year-old suspect has been identified by three witnesses. He allegedly fired 14 random shots when the girl was struck by a bullet. Police said the man was hiding behind a parked car following the incident. He was arrested and taken in to custody.

Virginia Streva
