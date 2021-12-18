More Health:

December 18, 2021

'Tesla baby' born while parents have car on autopilot in Chester County

Maeve Lily Sherry of Wayne was born safe and healthy on Sept. 9

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Tesla
Tesla Birth Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

A picture of a Tesla electric car. A "Tesla baby" was born in one while it was on autopilot mode in Chester County taking her family from Wayne to the Paoli Hospital on Sept. 9.

Babies have been born in all kinds of strange places – from grocery stores and factory floors to taxi cabs and sidewalks. But one Chester County infant may have taken the cake when her mother gave birth in a Tesla that was in autopilot mode.

That's how Maeve Lily Sherry of Wayne entered the world on Sept. 9.

When her parents – Yiran and Keating Sherry, 33 and 34 – finally made it to the Paoli Hospital, the nurses were already calling Maeve "the Tesla baby."

The story, first reported by the Inquirer before it was picked up nationally and beyond, began just a few hours earlier around 8:30 a.m., when Yiran's water broke while she was doing laundry.

She wanted Keating to bring their older son Rafa, 3, to preschool before taking her to the hospital, but he knew they didn't have that much time.

The trio, soon to be a quartet, piled into the family Tesla at their home in Wayne and began the quick drive to Paoli Hospital. It's only a 20-minute ride, but Yiran said it felt like two hours.

Keating put the vehicle on autopilot and gingerly kept a hand on the wheel while he swiveled his attention between his wife in labor and his toddler in the back seat.

The car finally made it to the hospital parking lot, but the family was too late.

“Oh, my God, Keating. She’s out," Yiran said to her husband, per the Inquirer's account.

A doctor who just happened to be in the parking lot saw what was happening and waved a team of nurses down to the car. They cut Maeve's umbilical over the front seat of the four-door sedan and brought the family inside. The baby was safe and healthy, the nurses told the new parents.

Yiran, who is from China, met Keating when the two were teaching at the Rainbow Bridge International School in Shanghai.

They quickly fell for each other, and after Yiran completed her own education in Shanghai she followed Keating to San Francisco, where they got married and Rafa was born.

Yiran's first experience with going into labor had been long and stressful ended with an emergency C-section, something she had hoped to avoid the second time around, so she was happy with how quickly Maeve wanted to get out.

The young family moved to the Philly area in late 2018.

The Sherrys plan to keep their Tesla. Keating said he wouldn't be surprised if it's the vehicle Maeve takes her driving test in come 2037, when she'll be 16.

Yiran is not only the mother to give birth in a Tesla recently. Earlier this month December, a New York City woman also gave birth in one of the electric cars while stuck in Midtown traffic on her way to the hospital.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Tesla Chester County Hospital Paoli Birth Wayne

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Man suffering from anxiety

Social anxiety: What is it and how to overcome it
Purchased - Woman on phone late at night in bed

How to overcome sleep procrastination

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: Why can't Gardner Minshew be the Eagles' long-term answer at quarterback?
121721GardnerMinshew

Addiction

In Philadelphia, overdose deaths affect everyone. These harm reduction organizations can help.
Limited - Next Distro Header

Education

After TikTok threat, Philly public schools and suburban districts warn parents, increase security
tiktok school threat

Men's Health

Gratitude provides a pathway to better health and well-being
Grandfather Grandson Gratitude

Streaming

Documentary goes inside the infamous $400K GoFundMe scam that was hatched on a Philly roadside
GoFundMe Scam Hulu Documentary

Food & Drink

Reservations for Center City Restaurant Week are now open
Restaurant Week 2022

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved