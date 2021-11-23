Philly organizations providing free Thanksgiving meals to people in need

Philadelphia residents in need of a free Thanksgiving meal can enjoy warm food and the company of others Thursday at several locations.

Public officials have compiled a list of seven places throughout the city that will be providing free turkey meals.

In Center City, the Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission, located at 302 North 13th Street, will be serving food at 7 a.m., noon and 6 p.m. The mission can be reached at (215) 922-6400.

In North Philly, there are four options, including three on Kensington Avenue:

• The St. Francis Inn, located at 2441 Kensington Ave., will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. People with questions can call (215) 423-5845.

• Rock Ministries, located at 2755 Kensington Ave., will serve food from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, call (215) 739-3927.

• Prevention Point will be serving food from 12:30-3 p.m. at 2911 Kensington Ave. The organization can be reached at (215) 634-5272.

Additionally, the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity's Omicron Delta Lambda chapter will be serving food at the Columbia North YMCA at 1400 N. Broad St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of its Arms of Alpha program. For more information, call (215) 255-6440.

There are also two options in West Philly for people in need:

• The University City Coalition, at 3916 Locust Walk, will serve dinner at 6 p.m. Those with questions should call (267) 879-4350.

• The Lombard Central Presbyterian Church, at 4201 Powelton Ave., will begin serving lunch at noon. For more information, call (215) 222-3044.

This list of providers is subject to change. People planning to attend are asked to contact each site to confirm the hours.