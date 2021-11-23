More Culture:

November 23, 2021

Philly organizations providing free Thanksgiving meals to people in need

There are many places where people can enjoy warm food and company Thursday

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Meals Philly Pro Church Media/Unsplash.com

Philadelphia officials have put together a list of places where people in need can get a free turkey meal on Thanksgiving.

Philadelphia residents in need of a free Thanksgiving meal can enjoy warm food and the company of others Thursday at several locations.

Public officials have compiled a list of seven places throughout the city that will be providing free turkey meals. 

In Center City, the Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission, located at 302 North 13th Street, will be serving food at 7 a.m., noon and 6 p.m. The mission can be reached at (215) 922-6400.

In North Philly, there are four options, including three on Kensington Avenue:

• The St. Francis Inn, located at 2441 Kensington Ave., will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. People with questions can call (215) 423-5845.
• Rock Ministries, located at 2755 Kensington Ave., will serve food from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, call (215) 739-3927.
• Prevention Point will be serving food from 12:30-3 p.m. at 2911 Kensington Ave. The organization can be reached at (215) 634-5272.

Additionally, the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity's Omicron Delta Lambda chapter will be serving food at the Columbia North YMCA at 1400 N. Broad St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of its Arms of Alpha program. For more information, call (215) 255-6440.

There are also two options in West Philly for people in need:

• The University City Coalition, at 3916 Locust Walk, will serve dinner at 6 p.m. Those with questions should call (267) 879-4350.
• The Lombard Central Presbyterian Church, at 4201 Powelton Ave., will begin serving lunch at noon. For more information, call (215) 222-3044.

This list of providers is subject to change. People planning to attend are asked to contact each site to confirm the hours.


Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Thanksgiving Philadelphia Meals

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The Eagles are legitimate playoff contenders
112221NickSirianni

Sponsored

Philly startup ‘The Rounds’ delivers zero-waste products to your doorstep
Limited - The Rounds Household Staples

Investigations

Retired Pennsylvania police officer killed in bear hunting accident
Gary Hunt Bear Accident

Illness

Alcoholism drug has potential as a COVID-19 treatment, but studies are just getting underway
Disulfiram alcoholism COVID-19

Streaming

Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade returns in-person, integrates celebrations canceled by COVID
Thanksgiving Parade

Entertainment

The Bearded Ladies kicking off holiday season with a Grinch-inspired cabaret show
Grinch Cabaret

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved